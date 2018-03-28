New Research Confirms: Rubber Duckies Are Teeming With Bacteria

Independent: Upon leaving office in January of 1953, Harry Truman borrowed money from a friend, got into his car with wife Bess, and headed home to Independence Missouri. Truman drove the car, and there were no Secret Service agents accompanying him. Unlike most presidents before and since, Truman had little in the way of assets, and he left office essentially broke, one of the two poorest presidents upon leaving office (Ulysses Grant was the other). Upon arriving home, the Trumans moved back into their modest house, mainly because there wasn't much else that they could do. At that time, former members of Congress had a pension system, but former Presidents did not, nor did they have medical insurance, Secret Service protection, or an allowance for office staff. Truman hadn't served in the Senate long enough to qualify for the Senate pension. He received a monthly Army pension of $112.56 (about $1,000 today, or $12,000 per year), and he had a modest inheritance. Money was available: Truman was offered many lucrative deals for endorsements, consulting fees, positions on the board of various companies, speaking engagements, etc. He refused them all. "I could never lend myself to any transaction, however respectable," Truman later wrote, "that would commercialize on the prestige and dignity of the office of the Presidency." Instead, Truman had to pay out of his own pocket for a secretary to handle correspondence and various other matters associated with being a former president. Truman agreed to a deal with Life Magazine to write his memoirs. The magazine paid handsomely for it and tried to set up an arrangement to have the money paid out over time, so as to avoid higher tax brackets, but the IRS didn't allow it; as a result, most of the payment was taxed at the highest rate in effect at the time: a prohibitive 93%. In 1958, Congress became aware of Truman's financial difficulties and passed the Former Presidents Act, which allocated a pension for former Presidents that was the equivalent of the rate of pay for a standard Executive Office position (i.e. a Cabinet Member), plus medical benefits and an allowance for office staff (Secret Service protection was added later). The pension at the time was $25,000 (about $200,000 today). The bill was put through primarily for Truman's benefit, so that he could live out his life relatively free of financial worries. The only other living former President at the time, Herbert Hoover, was quite wealthy from his various business ventures (mostly from mining), but he applied for the pension anyway to avoid embarrassing Truman.