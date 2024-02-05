When Is Reputation (Taylor’s Version) Coming Out? Her Grammys Look Was Coded

With the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) fast approaching and more surprises to go on her Eras Tour, there’s been lots of speculation on when Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is coming out.

Taylor announced that she would be re-recording her albums after her former manager Scott Borschetta infamously sold her masters to Scooter Braun and the scathing drama that followed it. She wrote in a Tumblr post, “This is my worst-case scenario. This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term ‘loyalty’ is clearly just a contractual concept. And when that man says ‘Music has value’, he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it. “

More from StyleCaster

In 2021, Swift released her first re-recorded albums, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) . She told Good Morning America’s, Robin Roberts, “Yeah, that’s true [I’m re-recording some of my old music], and it’s something I’m very excited about doing because my contract says that starting November 2020—so next year—I can record albums 1 through 5 all over again. I’m very excited about it. Because I just think that artists deserve to own their work. I just feel very passionately about that. Yeah, it’s next year [I’ll start doing that]. It’s right around the corner. I’m going to be busy. I’m really excited.”

When it comes to dropping clues, Tay’s got it down to a fine art. “Easter eggs can be left on clothing or jewelry,” Swift explained in a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly. “This is one of my favorite ways to do this because you wear something that foreshadows something else.” And people don’t always find this one out immediately, but they know you’re probably sending a message.” So if there are only two albums left to re-record, the main question is: when is Reputation (Taylor’s Version) coming out? Read more to find out.

Taylor Swift’s Grammys look

Taylor Swift’s Grammys look

We know the girl loves an Easter Egg or two and Taylor Swift’s Grammys look in 2024 was so Reputation-coded it’s insane. First of all, Taylor dressed in black and white. The Reputation album cover was shot in black and white. Taylor wore a collection of necklaces which we believe is a reference to the music video for “Look What You Made Me Do”, also off Reputation. The long gloves could also be a nod to her Reputation era on the Eras Tour.

Taylor also wore a watch choker, and we think the time is set to 3.15, does that mean Reputation (Taylor’s Version) comes out March 15?? Her website was down for a time on February 4, 2024, leading Taylor Nation to suspect she had a big announcement coming.

When is Reputation (Taylor’s Version) coming out?

When is Reputation (Taylor’s Version) coming out? There’s no official release date for Reputation (Taylor’s Version) but there have been songs from Reputation that Taylor as re-recorded in addition to her 2024 Grammys look.

In August 2023, Prime Video released a trailer of the show Wilderness. In the background, “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version) can be heard playing. “Another day another drama, but all she thinks about is karma….,” Prime Video UK’s account posted with the trailer on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another song from Reputation got it’s debut as a (Taylor’s Version) in the Prime Video original series The Summer I Turned Pretty. “Delicate (Taylor’s Version)” played in an episode aired in August 3, 2023. Showrunner and writer Jenny Han confirmed that the show used the re-recorded version when she went to an Eras show date and thanked Taylor on Instagram with the caption “Thank you @taylorswift 🫶🏼 (TV).”

There’s a reason why Reputation was one of the last albums to be re-recorded. The album was the last one that was under Big Machine Records before she recorded her album Lover in 2019 under Republic Records. According to some general music contracts via Rolling Stone, labels will not allow re-recordings of the song until “the later of two years following the expiration of the agreement or five years after the commercial release.” After Reputation, the last album to be re-recorded would be her debut album Taylor Swift.

One initial theory was that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) would come out on November 10, five years after its original release date. When Taylor released the new artwork in 1989, eagle-eyed fans noticed something suspicious about the lettering in Taylor’s Version; the ‘S’ in ‘Version’ looks like a snake, while the IO looks like the number 10—could N represent November? Fearless and Red came out within months of each other in 2021, so we wouldn’t put it past Tay to do a back-to-back release for 1989 and Reputation. But November 10 came and went without such an announcement.

Then, Jan Ravnik, one of Swift’s dancers on the Eras Tour, shared a black and white photo of a snake via his Instagram Stories in November. The serpent seemingly served as the symbol for Swift’s Reputation era in 2016; referencing her feud with Kim Kardashian in which the reality star called Swift a snake.

Thanks to possible clues in Taylor Swift’s “Karma” music video thanks to the depiction of a solar eclipse. Fans noticed Taylor holding a coffee cup with a clock in the latte foam. Each of her nails is painted a color to represent her albums, with her 1989 ‘blue’ nail on the finger number eight – or, the eighth month of August.

Her reputation ‘black’ nail on is on number two – or February. Swifties correctly guessed that the ‘blue’ nail on the number ‘8’ symbolized an August announcement date for 1989 TV, so many believe the ‘black’ nail on ‘2’ hints at Taylor Swift announcing reputation TV sometime in February 2024 while on tour.

When is 1989 (Taylor’s Version) coming out?

When is 1989 (Taylor’s Version) coming out? It’s out! It hit shelves on October 27, 2023. It was the biggest announcement of one of the biggest tours in history. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) was announced during Taylor’s last date for her US leg of the Eras Tour.

Swift announced 1989 (Taylor’s Version) at her sixth and final Eras Tour show of her at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on August 9. “The last time that I was so pleasantly surprised by some stuff that you guys did was when I announced that I was going to be re-recording. That was something that I expected to be just a me thing, just a personal thing. Since I was a teenager, I wanted to own my music,” she said onstage. “The way to do it was to re-record my albums, and the way that you have embraced … that you have celebrated, that you really decided that it was your fight too, and that you were 100 percent behind me … I will never stop thanking you for that.”

She continued, “And so now, here we are on the last night of the U.S. leg of the Eras tour in the eighth month of the year on the ninth day. You might have noticed there are some new outfits in the show. There’s something that I’ve been planning for a really, really, really ridiculously, embarrassingly long time, and instead of telling you about it, I think I’ll just sort of show you.” Swift then unveiled the cover art and release date for 1989 (Taylor’s Version)—October 27, 2023, mark your calendars—before launching into “New Romantics,” a fan-favorite song from the deluxe version of the album. Swift’s former best friend, Karlie Kloss, who was one of her most prominent squad members during the original 1989 era, also attended the concert.

1989, which was originally released in 2014. is Swift’s fifth album after 2006’s Taylor Swift, 2008’s Fearless, 2010’s Speak Now, and 2012’s Red. The record was also followed by five more albums: 2017’s Reputation, 2019’s Lover, 2020’s Folklore and Evermore, and 2022’s Midnights. “Swift also announced the news of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on her Instagram.

“Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

According to a 2022 Reddit thread, each of Taylor Swift’s albums has a color associated with its era—essentially, the imagery of that album’s art, as well as the outfits Swift wore while promoting that album. Her second album, Fearless is yellow; her third album, Speak Now, is purple; her fourth album, Red, is red (obviously); her sixth album, Reputation, is black; her seventh album, Lover, is pink; her eighth album, Folklore, is white; and her ninth album, Evermore, is brown.

That leaves us with 1989, for which the consensus is blue. But why is 1989 blue? Well, aside from the fact that Swift wears a blue sweater on the original 1989 cover, as well as wore a several blue dresses on the night she announced 1989 (Taylor’s Version) at her last Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles in August, blue is also representative of the theme of the album. 1989 was Swift’s first album after Red, and in many ways, the albums are polar opposites, just like the colors blue and red.

The Target exclusive vinyl includes 5 previously unreleased songs from The Vault & 1 Bonus Track, a collectible album jacket with unique front and back cover art, 2 Tangerine vinyl discs, and Collectible album sleeves including lyrics and never-before-seen photos.

You can also get three different types of albums that include, 5 previously unreleased songs from The Vault Collectible, CD album in jewel case with unique front and back cover art, 1 Disc album with unique collectible disc artwork, A collectible lyric booklet with never-before-seen photos (different for each version), 1 of 4 posters, Side 1 includes full-size photograph of Taylor Swift, Side 2 includes a print of the original handwritten lyrics of “Wonderland”

Best of StyleCaster