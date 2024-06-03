Report: Two Arkansas cities among best places to live

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two Arkansas cities were ranked among the best places to live in America, according to a new report from the U.S. News and World Report.

U.S. News used data U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Labor along with its own internal resources in order to create the rankings.

The 150 cities included were ranked along multiple indexes which were affordability, happiness, healthcare quality, retiree taxes, desirability and job market.

Fayetteville was the highest-ranked Arkansas city at 21st and was given a score of 6.6 out of 10.

Here’s how the report described Fayetteville:

“Nestled in the Ozark Mountains, Fayetteville attracts outdoorsy types with its abundance of state parks, acres of community green space, playgrounds, parks and walking trails. The metro area also boasts a first-class performing arts center, an active local food movement, live music venues and a dynamic festival scene.”

The city recently eclipsed 100,000 residents, according to recently released U.S. Census estimates.

Local job markets were a major factor used in determining the rankings and the report highlighted the Fortune 500 companies that are headquartered in Northwest Arkansas, Walmart, Tyson Foods Inc. and J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Little Rock was the other Arkansas city included in the rankings, coming in at 53rd. The city was given a score of 6.4 out of 10.

The report highlighted the city’s history and said it has “earned a reputation among history buffs, foodies and art lovers as an exciting place to live.”

The state’s capital was noted for having a lower cost of living compared to the national average and the report said your money will go a long way there.

Naples, Florida topped the list with Boise, Idaho; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Greenville, South Carolina; and Charlotte, North Carolina rounding out the top five.

To see the full rankings, visit the U.S. News and World Report’s website.

