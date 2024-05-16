A new report reveals just how expensive child care can be across Massachusetts

All parents want to make sure their kids are getting the right care when they’re at work and a new report reveals just how expensive child care can be.

The new report found that on average Massachusetts families spent more a year paying for daycare than for rent or on their mortgage.

“Child Care Aware of America” looked at the average price two-parent households paid for daycare for their infant and 4-year-olds.

The average price was nearly $23,000 a year. That’s up nearly 4 percent from the year before.

So how much of your income is going toward paying for daycare?

For married couples, it’s about 10 percent of their income.

For single parents, it’s about 32 percent of their income.

The Department of Health and Human Services says families should only be spending 7 percent of their income on child care.

So what’s behind the rising prices?

Researchers say although the number of daycares has reached pre-pandemic levels fewer people are operating daycares out of their homes.

There are also concerns that tens of thousands of daycares could close in September when federal Pandemic-era funding expires.

Here in Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey is looking to make access to child care easier.

The governor announced $13 million in funding to expand access to pre-k programs for 3 and 4-year-olds in gateway cities across the commonwealth like Boston, Lawrence, Worcester, and Fall River.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW