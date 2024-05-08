New report brands Delaware as one of the worst states for singles. Find out why

Are you a single Delawarean? Well, if you’ve had bad luck with the local dating scene, it might not be your fault. Especially with Delaware ranking as one of the worst states for singles.

ConsumerAffairs released a new report on the best states for singles after learning that more Americans are delaying marriage until their 30s and some states are better for dating than others.

And let us tell you, Delaware does not fare well.

How were the states ranked?

The report results stem from United States Census, Bureau of Economic Analysis and National Incident-Based Reporting System data, including states metrics like the percent of the population who are single, cultural and ethnic diversity, the cost of living and the number of registered sex offenders per 100,000 people.

Other factors like median income, recreational activities, walkability, restaurants and bars per capita also were considered.

Once that data was analyzed, each metric was classified as either positive or negative and given a score out of 10 for each state. A state’s combined score for each metric results in its total score, which is how the best and worst states for singles were ranked.

Is Delaware a good state for singles?

According to the report, Delaware ranks No. 10 as one of the worst states for singles, which is No. 41 in terms of the best states for singles. States No. 1 through No. 9 for the worst states for singles are as follows:

West Virginia

Arkansas and Mississippi

South Carolina

Utah

Alabama

Tennessee

Vermont

Connecticut

The methodology used by ConsumerAffairs considered the following metrics, among others, when analyzing Delaware for the report:

Male population of those 18 years old and above: 388,873

Female population of those 18 years old and above: 421,296

Same-sex couples per 1,000 households: 13.2

Median income: $82,174

Diversity index: 59.6

Cost of living index: 100.8

Cost of housing index: 95.9

Best states for singles

ConsumerAffairs found that higher percentages of unmarried people, greater diversity, higher median incomes and more walkable cities with ample nightlife make the Northeast and Pacific Coast states more desirable for singles.

If you’re looking for a change of pace on your quest for love and want to start anew on your search for a boo, consider visiting one of these top 10 states for singles:

New York

Alaska

New Jersey

Massachusetts

Illinois

Oregon

Washington

Pennsylvania

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Got a tip or a story idea? Contact Krys'tal Griffin at kgriffin@delawareonline.com.

