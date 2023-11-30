How a Repeated Escapee Dog Became a Nursing Home's Favorite Pup

"Where did this dog come from?" is almost always the start of a great story.

Marna Robertson

Find us: Apple Podcasts / Spotify / Amazon Music / iHeart Radio / TuneIn

On This Episode

On the latest episode of Daily Paws Presents: Warm Fuzzies, Karman Hotchkiss speaks with Marna Robertson, the administrator at Meadow Brook Medical Care Facility in Bellaire, Mich. She—along with the rest of the staff at the long-term home—look after Scout the rescue dog.

The staff adopted Scout, sure, but in reality he chose them. He'd shown up in the Meadow Brook lobby three different times after escaping the nearby animal shelter. These days, he keeps tabs on everyone at Meadow Brook, delivering plenty of touching moments along the way.

Episode Highlights

Scout's daring—and repeated—escapes

How Meadow Brook adjusted to living with a dog

Scout's people

His affect on residents

Training Scout

Related: These 2-Legged Therapy Dogs Form Meaningful Bonds With Hospital Patients

The Big Quote







""Scout's very intuitive. And one of the things, you know, in long-term care is people pass away, they die. And he knows that. He knows when somebody is at their end of life in those active dying stages. And he will be with them." —Marna Robertson"







About Daily Paws Presents: Warm Fuzzies

Daily Paws Presents: Warm Fuzzies is a new six-episode podcast featuring heartwarming stories that highlight special furry family members. We’ll share tales of unlikely friendships, hero pets, miracle rescues, and more make-you-smile stories that celebrate the joy animal companions bring to our lives. Hosted by Karman Hotchkiss, certified cat lady (don’t tell her dog).

Download the Transcript

Editor’s note: This transcript does not go through our standard editorial process and may contain inaccuracies and grammatical errors.

Read the original article on dailypaws.