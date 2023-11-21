Renter-Friendly vs. Full Bathroom Renovation With a Pro Designer

Today Architectural Digest welcomes back pro interior designer Darren Jett for a new edition of Re:Design. Today he is offering his expert advice on two small NYC bathrooms in serious need of help. With two very different budgets, Darren shares his ideas for a high-cost full renovation versus a cheaper, renter-friendly remodel. Fill out this submission form of your space to be considered for future episodes: https://bit.ly/3oDyPjT Check out Darren Jett here: Website: http://jettprojects.com/ Instagram: @jettprojects | https://www.instagram.com/jettproject... Renders by Duke Renders We Serve Busy Interior Designers With 100% Accurate Photo-Realistic 3D Renderings Of Their Creative Designs. We make you and your clients proud, confident and empowered at every step of the design process. Visit http://www.dukerenders.com/start Director: Alice Roth Director of Photography: Charlie Jordan Editor: Sammy Cortino Host: Darren Jett Senior Producer: Vara Reese Associate Producer: Chloe Leung Production Manager: Melissa Heber Production Coordinator: Fernando Davila Camera Operator: Cloud Corredor Gaffer: Rebecca Van Der Meulen Audio Engineer: Kurt Seery Production Assistant: Noah Bierbrier

View comments