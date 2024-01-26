You Can Rent Midcentury Architect Philip Johnson’s Wolfhouse on Airbnb

A lot goes into owning and maintaining a historic residence created by a world-famous architect like Philip Johnson. Luckily, for those not up for the full-time task, you can rent the late visionary’s Wolfhouse in Newburgh, New York, instead.

The Hudson Valley property was completed in 1949, the same year Johnson finished his famous Glass House in New Canaan, Connecticut. In the decades since the midcentury countryside retreat has been thoughtfully preserved and recently underwent a three-year renovation to restore the abode to its original glory.

Named after Ruth and Benjamin Wolf, who commissioned the project, the hilltop abode can sleep up to six guests and comprises four bedrooms and three bathrooms. According to Designboom, the house was purchased in 2020 by former Guggenheim graphic designer Jiminie Ha and artist Jeremy Parker. The pair updated the residence using materials and original floor plans that they found in the Columbia University architecture library.

“We recognize the harmful effects of planned obsolescence. It’s our responsibility as designers to lead with smart sustainability at the forefront of our practice, not creating more waste, but working with what we already have,” Ha told the publication. They also teamed up with USM Modular Furniture to revamp the kitchen, which is now clad with steel, and sourced vintage design elements, including sinks, trims, and tubs, to match Johnson’s aesthetic, which includes an open floor plan with tons of glass walls framing views of the Hudson River.

Throughout the residence restored and updated residence are iconic mid-century furnishings.

“We had originally thought about using a stone overlay for the countertops and worked with artist Shawn Maximo to visualize a more modern version of this kitchen,” Parker explained to Architectural Digest. “Once we saw the USM setup in place, we decided that it spoke for itself and that we really didn’t need to add more details to the counter.”

The home sits on a grassy slope overlooking the Hudson River.

Wolfhouse is priced on Airbnb at a cool $1,110 per night with a two-night minimum stay. In addition to serving as a vacation rental, Ha and Parker have turned Wolfhouse into an art hub and a community-focused incubator for a variety of design and architecture programs. Some of the past events held here include artist exhibitions and lectures for creatives. “It was important for us, as LGBTQ and BIPOC community members, to acknowledge Newburgh’s history and find a path forward in engaging the home more proactively as a center for education and programming,” the owners told Time Out.

