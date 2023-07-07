Today only, the massage gun 23,000+ people flip over is $30 off at Amazon

Get on the good foot, lock and load, and make sure the eyes have it with these chill-ifying gizmos. (Photo: Amazon)

Got muscle aches and pains? Amazon has a solution: The retail giant is having a massive one-day sale on popular massagers from Renpho. Our top pick? This stellar massage gun — it's a silent powerhouse that delivers five speeds of pulsating pressure to penetrate deep tension and pain. Right now it's just $60 (down from $90), which saves you from the added tension caused by spending a lot of money.

Amazon Renpho Active Massage Gun $60 $90 Save $30 with coupon This powerful massage gun is a hit with Amazon shoppers, who swear by it for relieving sore muscles. Clip the on-page coupon for the full discount. Save $30 with coupon $60 at Amazon

Weighing in at just 1.5 pounds, this gadget is easy to grip in extended massage sessions. For post-workout recovery or alleviating general aches and pains, it stimulates blood flow to improve range of motion, decrease tension, relax muscles and combat general body fatigue.

With more than 23,000 five-star fans, you'll be in good company as you finally achieve bodily serenity. Take it from this happy hubby: "I am the type of person who needs a very strong massage and my wife likes to have a soft massage — this massager can do both. It has slow and fast speeds and the different attachments allow for different pressures of massage. This thing can really dig into the problem areas on my body and loosen the muscle up."

Amazon Renpho Eye Massager $48 $100 Save $52 with coupon This wondrous device provides oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion to your weary peepers, relieving stress and tension that can follow. Save $52 with coupon $48 at Amazon

Got tension around the temple? In addition to the pressure and rhythm of the percussive massage, this eye massager also has built-in heating pads and speakers for the ultimate at-home spa experience.

"These are amazing," one relieved shopper wrote. "I can’t say what I want to say! I suffer from eye disease, and part of the symptoms are strained eyes, severe dry eye, headaches and puffiness from the stress on my eyes. My doctor advised I get a heated eye mask and use 20 minutes a day. Why didn’t he tell me this two years ago?! I went with this product based on what it offered for the price and the great reviews. They are rechargeable and very quiet during use. AHHHH! The heat is perfect. The massage is deep into my temples and covers all around the eyes all the way into the small pressure points by your nose. They are amazing. The music is a bonus."

Amazon Renpho Foot Massager $95 $130 Save $35 with coupon This foot massager uses a rotation ball, rolling stick, and heat for a deep-kneading foot massage. Save $35 with coupon $95 at Amazon

Dogs barking? A deep kneading foot massage might be in order, and with one at home, it can be part of your daily self-care routine. This foot massager offers three knead levels and three squeeze intensities for a customizable massage.

"Exactly what my tired feet need," says a five-star fan. "I work in a restaurant and average about 20k steps on a busy day. This foot massager has changed my life. The combination of the air pressure and kneading relieves pain and it feels so great."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

