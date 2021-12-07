Got tech neck? This top-rated massage gun brings instant relief — and it's $60 off at Amazon, today only
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
"Life is pain" says arguably the most oft-quoted Buddhist maxims. And, yeah, we get it, spiritually speaking. But when it comes to the physical realm, there's no reason to be spending your days in a constant battle against bodily aches. Whether you're a fitness junkie, an on-the-go parent or you suffer from all-too-common "tech neck," the pain you carry inside your body can be difficult to live with. So don't. A massage gun is the answer.
The Renpho massage gun is a silent powerhouse that delivers five speeds of pulsating pressure to penetrate deep tension and pain, working to relax stiff muscles while soothing the surrounding tissue. Amazon has it on sale right now for $80 (down from $140) — but just for today! Looking for even more massager options? Amazon also has them on sale, but the Renpho massage gun is the deal you definitely don't want to miss
Just a heads up: You can get a Renpho massage gun in two days with Amazon Prime. Not a member? Sign up here for all the entertainment and shopping benefits Amazon offers. Member now? Get your massage gun in a jiffy, so you can put it to work later this week.
One handy massager
Weighing in at just 1.5 pounds, this gadget will feel comfy in your grip and allow for extended massage sessions without creating another pain in your arm. It even comes with a carrying case for on-the-go treatment.
She kneads this
Perfect for post-workout recovery or alleviating general aches and pains, the Renpho massage gun enhances blood flow to improve range of motion, decrease tension, relax muscles and combat general body fatigue.
Functionality is key, and this massage gun has earned top marks. While it may be small, it certainly packs a punch with five customized massage heads and five speeds.
Shoppers love it
Take it from this five-star reviewer: "I am the type of person who needs a very strong massage and my wife likes to have a soft massage — this massager can do both. It has slow and fast speeds and the different attachments allow for different pressures of massage. This thing can really dig into the problem areas on my body and loosen the muscle up."
"I have been using it daily after work when I am most stressed and along with gentle stretches, it has helped SO much," a sciatica sufferer said.
This deal won't last, so get clicking and treat yourself to the gift of pain management.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Pioneer 50-inch PN50951-22U LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $260 (was $470), amazon.com
TCL 75-inch 5-Series 4K UHD Roku Smart TV, $999 (was $1,500), amazon.com
Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart Fire TV, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
Hisense ULED Premium 55-Inch Class U8G Quantum Series Android 4K Smart TV, $750 (was $1,000), amazon.com
Toshiba 43-inch Class V35 Series LED Full HD Smart Fire TV, $240 (was $320), amazon.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones, $50 (was $100), amazon.com
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones, $248 (was $350), amazon.com
Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $150 (was $230), amazon.com
Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless NoiseGard Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, $160 (was $350), amazon.com
Smartphone and tablet deals:
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11-inch Android Tablet, $499 (was $650), amazon.com
Garmin Approach S12 Easy-to-Use GPS Golf Watch, $200 (was $200), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Samsung Odyssey G7 Series 27-Inch WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor, $500 (was $700), amazon.com
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Xbox One Ultimate Edition [Digital Code], $106 (was $120), amazon.com
Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, $167 (was $200), amazon.com
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition (PS5), $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Smart home deals:
Blink Outdoor 3 Cam Kit bundle with Echo Show 5, $150 (was $335), amazon.com
Furbo Dog Treat Tossing Full HD Wifi Pet Camera, $118 (was $169), amazon.com
Amazon Echo (4th Gen), $60 (was $100), amazon.com
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Hoover MAXLife Pet Max Complete Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $120 (was $180), amazon.com
eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum, $190 (was $320), amazon.com
Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base, $399 (was $500), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Dearfoams Women's Cedar Sleeping Bag Closed Back Slipper, $23 (was $35), amazon.com
Fossil Women's Liza Leather Mini Wallet with Keychain, $38 (was $55), amazon.com
Levi's Women's The Melanie Performance Faux Fur Trimmed Snorkel Jacket, starting at $57 (was $90), amazon.com
Pinkmstyle Women's Casual Color Block Hoodie, starting at $16 (was $36), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Instant Vortex Pro 10 Quart Air Fryer, $110 (was $160), amazon.com
Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide, $139 (was $200), amazon.com
Ninja OS301 Foodi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer, $119 (was $200), amazon.com
Kizen Digital Meat Thermometers, $12 with on-page coupon (was $20), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Crave Naturals Biggie Glide Thru Detangling Brush, $12 (was $15), amazon.com
Modelones Poly Extension Gel Nail Kit, $37 (was $40), amazon.com
100% Natural Arabica Coffee Scrub, $18 (was $30), amazon.com
Waterpik CC-01 Complete Care 9.0 Sonic Electric Toothbrush with Water Flosser, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
Organic Vitamin E Oil for Skin & Scars, $20 (was $25), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Mellanni Queen Sheet Set, $33 (was $48), amazon.com
Madison Park Queen Comforter Set, $120 with on-page coupon (was $195), amazon.com
Lush Decor Reyna Ruffled 3 Piece King Bedding Set, $86 (was $320), amazon.com
BioPEDIC 4-Pack Bed Pillows, $32 (was $50), amazon.com
Read More from Yahoo Life:
Amazon's No. 1 bestselling top — now $20 — is festive, flattering and just right for holiday parties
This anti-aging eye cream uses a secret ingredient that rivals retinol — and it’s now $48
Give the gift of dips: This genius gizmo clips to your car vent for saucing nugs on the go — now $10 for two!
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.