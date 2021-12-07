Got tech neck? This top-rated massage gun brings instant relief — and it's $60 off at Amazon, today only

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Body aches are terrible; let this gun blast the pain away. (Photo: Amazon)

"Life is pain" says arguably the most oft-quoted Buddhist maxims. And, yeah, we get it, spiritually speaking. But when it comes to the physical realm, there's no reason to be spending your days in a constant battle against bodily aches. Whether you're a fitness junkie, an on-the-go parent or you suffer from all-too-common "tech neck," the pain you carry inside your body can be difficult to live with. So don't. A massage gun is the answer.

The Renpho massage gun is a silent powerhouse that delivers five speeds of pulsating pressure to penetrate deep tension and pain, working to relax stiff muscles while soothing the surrounding tissue. Amazon has it on sale right now for $80 (down from $140) — but just for today! Looking for even more massager options? Amazon also has them on sale, but the Renpho massage gun is the deal you definitely don't want to miss

One handy massager

Weighing in at just 1.5 pounds, this gadget will feel comfy in your grip and allow for extended massage sessions without creating another pain in your arm. It even comes with a carrying case for on-the-go treatment.

Choose from five different massage heads —and you can store them all in a handy carrying case. (Photo: Amazon)

She kneads this

Perfect for post-workout recovery or alleviating general aches and pains, the Renpho massage gun enhances blood flow to improve range of motion, decrease tension, relax muscles and combat general body fatigue.

Functionality is key, and this massage gun has earned top marks. While it may be small, it certainly packs a punch with five customized massage heads and five speeds.

Shoppers love it

Take it from this five-star reviewer: "I am the type of person who needs a very strong massage and my wife likes to have a soft massage — this massager can do both. It has slow and fast speeds and the different attachments allow for different pressures of massage. This thing can really dig into the problem areas on my body and loosen the muscle up."

"I have been using it daily after work when I am most stressed and along with gentle stretches, it has helped SO much," a sciatica sufferer said.

This deal won't last, so get clicking and treat yourself to the gift of pain management.

