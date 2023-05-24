Amazon's top-rated massage gun for $65? Yep, it's 70% off: 'Digs into problem areas'

Got muscle aches and pains? We've got a solution. It's called the Renpho massage gun, and it's a silent powerhouse that delivers five speeds of pulsating pressure to penetrate deep tension and pain. Amazon has it on mega-sale today for $65 (down from $220), which saves you from the added tension caused by spending a lot of money.

Amazon Renpho Active Massage Gun $65 $220 Save $155 with coupon This powerful massage gun is a hit with Amazon shoppers, who swear by it for relieving sore muscles. Clip the on-page coupon for the full discount. Save $155 with coupon $65 at Amazon

One handy massager

Weighing in at just 1.5 pounds, this gadget will feel comfortable in your grip and allow for extended massage sessions without creating another pain in your arm. It even comes with a carrying case for on-the-go treatment.

She kneads this

Perfect for post-workout recovery or alleviating general aches and pains, this massage gun stimulates blood flow to improve range of motion, decrease tension, relax muscles and combat general body fatigue.

Functionality is key, and this massage gun has earned top marks. It may be small, but it certainly packs a punch, with five customized massage heads and five speeds.

Choose from five different massage heads that can all be stored in a handy carrying case. (Photo: Amazon)

Shoppers love it

With over 22,500 five-star ratings, you can expect relief. Take it from this five-star reviewer: "I am the type of person who needs a very strong massage and my wife likes to have a soft massage — this massager can do both. It has slow and fast speeds, and the different attachments allow for different pressures of massage. This thing can really dig into the problem areas on my body and loosen the muscle up."

"I have been using it daily after work when I am most stressed, and along with gentle stretches, it has helped so much," a sciatica sufferer said.

This deal is just for today, so get clicking and treat yourself to a hefty dose of healthy pain management.

Amazon Renpho Massage Gun $65 $220 Save $155 with coupon Perfect for post-workout recovery or alleviating general aches and pains, this massage gun gives you relief at an unbeatable price. Save $155 with coupon $65 at Amazon

Here’s everything you need to know about Memorial Day sales, plus all the best deals on the internet — kept fresh by our team of shopping editors. See all of our Memorial Day sales coverage across Yahoo, Engadget and In the Know here.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Headphones and earbuds

Wekily Bluetooth 5.3 Headphones $21 $130 Save $109 with coupon See at Amazon

Tagry Bluetooth Headphones $25 $49 Save $24 with coupon See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $99 $159 Save $60 See at Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones $170 $350 Save $180 See at Amazon

TVs

Toshiba 50-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $250 $430 Save $180 See at Amazon

Sony 65-Inch 4K X90K Series Bravia XR Full Array Smart Google TV $1,098 $1,500 Save $402 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $280 $450 Save $170 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 256GB) — Silver $399 $479 Save $80 See at Amazon