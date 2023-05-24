Why you can trust us
Amazon's top-rated massage gun for $65? Yep, it's 70% off: 'Digs into problem areas'

Yahoo Life Shopping Editors
·2 min read

Got muscle aches and pains? We've got a solution. It's called the Renpho massage gun, and it's a silent powerhouse that delivers five speeds of pulsating pressure to penetrate deep tension and pain. Amazon has it on mega-sale today for $65 (down from $220), which saves you from the added tension caused by spending a lot of money.

Amazon

One handy massager

Weighing in at just 1.5 pounds, this gadget will feel comfortable in your grip and allow for extended massage sessions without creating another pain in your arm. It even comes with a carrying case for on-the-go treatment.

She kneads this

Perfect for post-workout recovery or alleviating general aches and pains, this massage gun stimulates blood flow to improve range of motion, decrease tension, relax muscles and combat general body fatigue.

Functionality is key, and this massage gun has earned top marks. It may be small, but it certainly packs a punch, with five customized massage heads and five speeds.

Choose from five different massage heads that can all be stored in a handy carrying case. (Photo: Amazon)
Choose from five different massage heads that can all be stored in a handy carrying case. (Photo: Amazon)

Shoppers love it

With over 22,500 five-star ratings, you can expect relief. Take it from this five-star reviewer: "I am the type of person who needs a very strong massage and my wife likes to have a soft massage — this massager can do both. It has slow and fast speeds, and the different attachments allow for different pressures of massage. This thing can really dig into the problem areas on my body and loosen the muscle up."

"I have been using it daily after work when I am most stressed, and along with gentle stretches, it has helped so much," a sciatica sufferer said.

This deal is just for today, so get clicking and treat yourself to a hefty dose of healthy pain management.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

