Amazon's No. 1 bestselling scale is down to $22 — today only!
A smart upgrade to your dusty old bathroom scale, the Renpho Smart Digital Bathroom Scale tracks your stats like a pro. And it's on sale right now for just $22 (was $35), but only for today.
Shoppers love this top-rated scale, which has earned an impressive five-star review rating from more than 191,000 shoppers, but there are other deals on Renpho scales you can check out as well.
With a sleek profile — it’s almost as thin as most laptops — the Renpho Smart Digital Bathroom Scale has a backlit screen for those late-night weigh-ins. No need to tap with your foot and wait for it to calibrate: Simply step on it and get immediate results.
This ultra-thin scale can also sync to iPhones, Android smartphones, Fitbit, Apple Health, Samsung Health and Google Fit via Bluetooth, so you can really keep track of all your fitness goals.
"The Bluetooth connection works fast and flawlessly for me, and the app is surprisingly good, although I mostly use it to connect to Apple Health on my iPhone," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "I'm really happy with this purchase, especially considering the price!"
Meanwhile, it has an auto-off feature to extend battery life and comes with three AAA batteries pre-installed. Made of tempered glass with a roomy platform, it’s a chic addition to the bathroom. Most importantly, reviewers say the scale delivers accurate results.
"This scale is great! It is accurate, has a low profile construction, and the mobile app is great," shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. "Once paired and setup in the app, to weigh in all you have to do is open the app on your phone and step on the scale! It quickly and seamlessly imports the data into your app on the phone in seconds. I was afraid I would have to pair the phone to the scale over and over, but never have had to!"
At just $20, the Renpho Smart Digital Bathroom Scale is one of the best and most affordable ways to keep tabs on your weight and other health stats like your BMI (body mass index).
