Amazon's No. 1 bestselling scale is down to $22 — today only!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Scale sale! Get this smarty for just $20. (Photo: Amazon)

A smart upgrade to your dusty old bathroom scale, the Renpho Smart Digital Bathroom Scale tracks your stats like a pro. And it's on sale right now for just $22 (was $35), but only for today.

Shoppers love this top-rated scale, which has earned an impressive five-star review rating from more than 191,000 shoppers, but there are other deals on Renpho scales you can check out as well.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And even those without Prime get free shipping on orders of $25 or more).

$22 $35 at Amazon

With a sleek profile — it’s almost as thin as most laptops — the Renpho Smart Digital Bathroom Scale has a backlit screen for those late-night weigh-ins. No need to tap with your foot and wait for it to calibrate: Simply step on it and get immediate results.

This ultra-thin scale can also sync to iPhones, Android smartphones, Fitbit, Apple Health, Samsung Health and Google Fit via Bluetooth, so you can really keep track of all your fitness goals.

"The Bluetooth connection works fast and flawlessly for me, and the app is surprisingly good, although I mostly use it to connect to Apple Health on my iPhone," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "I'm really happy with this purchase, especially considering the price!"

This scale has tens of thousands of five-star reviews. (Photo: Amazon)

Meanwhile, it has an auto-off feature to extend battery life and comes with three AAA batteries pre-installed. Made of tempered glass with a roomy platform, it’s a chic addition to the bathroom. Most importantly, reviewers say the scale delivers accurate results.

"This scale is great! It is accurate, has a low profile construction, and the mobile app is great," shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. "Once paired and setup in the app, to weigh in all you have to do is open the app on your phone and step on the scale! It quickly and seamlessly imports the data into your app on the phone in seconds. I was afraid I would have to pair the phone to the scale over and over, but never have had to!"

Story continues

At just $20, the Renpho Smart Digital Bathroom Scale is one of the best and most affordable ways to keep tabs on your weight and other health stats like your BMI (body mass index).

$22 $35 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

Home theater deals:

Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:

Tablet deals:

Video game deals:

Smart-home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Health and Wellness:

Lawn and Garden:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.