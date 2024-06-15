Renowned magician sparks love for reading with children in Basin

Jun. 14—The Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin (LCPB) has announced a series of magical events as part of its Summer Reading Library Programs. These programs, taking place in the rural service areas of Winkler, Culberson, and Brewster counties in Texas, and Lea and Eddy counties in New Mexico, aim to address the low literacy rates and promote the benefits of reading for children and families.

The events will include special appearances by the renowned magician Bronson Chadwick, who has captivated over 1,000,000 people across various live audiences.

Chadwick, a second-generation magician and former president of the Texas Association of Magicians, currently serves as the regional vice president of the Society of American Magicians. His performances are specially designed for family audiences, with a focus on enhancing literary skills for children in kindergarten through 6th grade, a news release said.

His appearance schedule follows:

— Winkler County Library: 10 a.m. June 17

— Van Horn Public Library: 2 p.m. June 20

— Hobbs Public Library: 2 p.m. July 11

— Alpine Public Library: Noon, July 19

— Carlsbad Public Library: 2 p.m. July 25

These events are part of a broader initiative to combat the low kindergarten readiness percentage in the Permian Basin area, which currently stands at less than 50%. By offering engaging and educational activities, LCPB and ConocoPhillips aim to mitigate the summer slide and support our ongoing distribution of the LCPB POWER Bag. The POWER Bag initiative educates parents on reading and interacting with their children to optimize brain development, contributing significantly to early childhood education, the release said.