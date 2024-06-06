Renovations to Champaign's Skelton Park to be celebrated

Jun. 6—CHAMPAIGN — Nine months ago, a coalition of local organizations held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of a project aimed at turning a local park into a tribute to the community's African American musicians.

On Friday, the same partners will celebrate the Skelton Park project's "substantial completion" with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon, Champaign Park District officials said. The park is located at 101 Washington St., Champaign.

The event will include a brief musical performance by Candy Foster following the ribbon cutting.

"This project proves that every park, no matter its size, has the power to inspire and unite our community," said Sarah Sandquist, executive director of the Champaign Park District. "I believe Skelton Park will become a destination for generations of residents and visitors to celebrate, recreate, and reflect."

The 1.4-acre "pocket park" is located at one of the entrances to the historically African American North End neighborhood, and the renovations highlight "Champaign County's legacy of outstanding African American musicians," park officials said.

The updates include a small plaza and performance area, a seating wall and sloped berm, pathways, lighting, interactive musical instruments and inscribed pavers.

The centerpiece is a new stainless-steel sculpture by African American artist Preston Jackson, who said in a previous interview that the piece holds a special place in his heart, as he is a musician himself.

"It's a very significant piece," he said. "And all of the musicians that came before me are honored and those that I interacted with — the list goes on forever."

Park officials said that more improvements to the park are slated for later in the year, including "general landscaping and beautification" and a Wall of Fame to highlight notable African American musicians with connections to Champaign County.

The Skelton Park renovations are part of the Champaign County African American Heritage Trail, a community project co-chaired by Barbara Suggs Mason and Angela Rivers and facilitated by the Experience Champaign-Urbana Foundation.

"What started as a dream in 2021 is now a reality, and I couldn't be prouder," said Jayne DeLuce, president and CEO of the Experience Champaign-Urbana Foundation. "I am so grateful to each of our partners, donors, and supporters for rallying behind this project. It truly took a village."

Other partners on the Skelton Park project include the Champaign Park District, the city of Champaign, the Rotary Club of Champaign, and Champaign County.

The project also received a grant from the Office of Tourism at the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and community members chipped in by purchasing engraved pavers that have been installed along one of the park's pathways.

Engineering and design work was done by Farnsworth Group, and Duce Construction Company handled the project's execution.