Renovated Rosemont Gardens to show off new home decor and furniture at open house

In April 1893, only a few months after Rosemont Gardens opened in Montgomery the previous year, owner William B. Paterson was anxious to expand.

“I am still adding to my stock of plants, and am prepared to fill orders for any kind of greenhouse or bedding plants at low rates,” he wrote in the Montgomery Advertiser.

It’s been 132 years since it opened, and a renovated Capitol’s Rosemont Gardens is preparing to bloom again in all new ways — home décor and furniture — at 2210 Rosemont Place. Starting Thursday, May 2, they’ll have extended hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for an open house with special offers and giveaways, which will also be available Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We are thrilled with the new space we have created in the shop,” said general manager Russell Brown. “It is allowing us to offer our customers a wider selection and even more new and exciting product.”

They’ve added collections of art, rugs and furniture, including:

Furniture from Classic Home

Books from Paris-based publisher Assouline

Fragrances and candles from Antica Farmacista

One-of-a-kind Oushak rugs and décor

There are also old favorites, including Barefoot Dreams and Joyce’s cheese straws from Selma.

The greenhouse space at Rosemont Gardens has been updated also, and they’ll offer a curated collection of giftable house plants, including orchids and topiaries.

Open House guests will have refreshments available each day, and are invited to sip, shop and have a good time.

