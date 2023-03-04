Even if you don't need one, $70 for a renewed HP Chromebook is too good to pass up — 70% off

Chromebooks are budget-friendly options under normal circumstances, but this renewed gem from HP is a mind-blowing $70. That's over 70% off! Those are massive savings that can get you a laptop for the same price as a nice dinner. If you're worried about buying used, there's no need to be: Every renewed product on Amazon is inspected by pros for optimal performance and comes with a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

This is a lightweight Chromebook that's great for on-the-go browsing and convenience. Don't get me wrong — you won't do anything heavy on this laptop. No Excel spreadsheets or Photoshop! But you can use it for things like light word processing and browsing the web.

It has a 1.1GHz processor (pretty slow by most standards), as well as 4GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. Most everything you use this machine for will need to be done in the Cloud, which is one of the reasons Google's full suite of tools — Google Sheets, Google Docs, etc. — is so convenient.

Not convinced? Neither was this shopper — at first. "I'm not gonna lie, I was a little nervous about buying a refurbished laptop. The shipping was super quick and it arrived in great condition," one five-star reviewer said. "Some cosmetic wear and tear but that's expected. Very impressed with the device i received. It's quick and everything is in great functioning working order."

This Chromebook works good-as-new — at a bargain price. (Photo: Amazon)

Another user said that although the laptop was renewed, it didn't seem like it. "I got it for my daughter's needs...It looks brand new."

Sure, this Chromebook isn't a gaming machine, but not everyone wants a laptop capable of rendering high levels of detail in an image or running Cyberpunk 2077 at max settings. If you just want something that will let you check out Facebook or browse the web for a great deal (you know, like this one), this Chromebook is perfect.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

