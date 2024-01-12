Renée Rapp jokingly responds after she is photographed falling on 24th birthday

Renée Rapp had the perfect response after she was photographed tripping and falling on a New York City sidewalk while out celebrating her 24th birthday.

On Wednesday 10 January, theMean Girls star was spotted walking on the streets of Manhattan after her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

During the outing, which fell on her 24th birthday, Rapp, who was dressed in a brown leather outfit and carrying a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne, was captured by paparazzi briefly falling to the ground. The photos also captured the moment that multiple people stepped in to help Rapp to her feet after the tumble.

The actress later poked fun at the moment on her Instagram, where she posted a photo of herself sitting in the backseat of a car and drinking straight from the champagne bottle while showing off the rip in her tights and a slight scrape on her knee from the fall.

“Fell before I was drunk happy birthday to me,” Rapp captioned the photo.

In the comments, many fans praised Rapp for the “iconic” response to the fall and for the photo, with one person writing: “Happy birthday Queen,” while another said: “Happy birthday you actual icon, I love you.”

Others used the opportunity to joke about Rapp’s role as Regina George in the Mean Girls musical movie. “One time Regina George fell and scraped her knee, so I fell and scraped my knee,” one person wrote.

“Regina started wearing tights with holes in the knees, so I started wearing tights with holes in the knees,” someone else joked.

The post also prompted birthday wishes from fellow celebrities such as Busy Philipps, who wrote: “You are truly my child. Happy birthday, bb.”

Rapp’s birthday post comes after she paid tribute to the original Regina George with her Mean Girls premiere outfit.

For the premiere of the movie musical on 8 January, Rapp paid homage to her iconic character with her outfit choice, which happened to be a recreation of George’s Spring Fling dress. She paired the black and pink satin look with chunky silver earrings and black heels.

During the premiere, the new cast had the opportunity to meet with many of the original cast from the 2004 movie.