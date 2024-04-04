Remembering this trip down Autumn Leaves Road: 2016 field journal

I keep harping on why it’s important to keep notes on what you observe out in nature.

If you don’t, in a month, you’ll forget almost all the details.

For decades, I wrote observations longhand in a pocket-sized reporter’s notebook. These days I dictate field notes into my smart phone. Returning home, I type the recorded observations into my computer, creating a file that includes location, date, year and weather conditions.

Between notebooks and computer files, I now possess hundreds of memory folders, encapsulating field trips enjoyed years ago.

Today, do you think — without having journal notes to refer to — I would remember what happened on a dirt road in rural northeastern Pennsylvania on April 19, 2016? The answer is no, not a chance.

But I did take notes, and — brushed up just a bit — here they are:

Cape Cod field notes

Field journal

April 19, 2016

Sunny - Winds NW at 15-25

Location: Autumn Leaves Road, Wayne Township, Pa.

Creeping along, we spy a northern flicker on grass by the side of the road. The black “mustache” of a male stands out clearly.

Also along the road: Last year’s beech tree leaves — now bleached almost as pale as marsh grass in late winter — still cling to smooth-barked twigs. Pussy willows are popping.

In wet spots, we note fronds of fiddlehead ferns poking out to enjoy springtime sun.

In fields, goldenrod galls on last fall’s brittle stalks catch our eye. Also there: milkweed pods, ashen-gray and wide open, their parachute seeds long dispersed.

Black willows blaze orange in early afternoon sun. Red-winged blackbirds honk-a-ree from the edge of overgrown field.

Bare roadside shrubs and saplings reveal last season’s nests. We stop to admire a goldfinch’s neatly woven cup, lined with thistle down.

In a brushy meadow, a field sparrow sings its bouncing ball song loud and clear from a young aspen’s peak. Then it moves to a perch on a weathered fence post that is cut through by rusted barbed wire.

Tree swallows dip over farm ponds, capturing insects too small to discern. Their backs glow as blue-green as the sun-splashed ponds rippling below them.

Painted turtles bask on semi-submerged logs jutting out from dense clumps of pond rushes. Detecting our presence, one turtle drops to the water like a bowling pin topples when struck. As we enter an intersection, incessant chattering overhead sounds like a dozen goldfinches conversing.

Keeping straight on Autumn Leaves Road, we pass by the yard of a paint-peeled farmhouse. There, an eastern bluebird perches on a garden bean pole, just a few feet from its chosen nest box. Bright blue on its back shouts out “male!”

Behind the house, a female kestrel streaks across a field of close-cropped grasses. No green shoots have emerged; just the wheat-straw remains of a meadow still looking like winter. Sleek and tawny, the she-falcon glides, swoops and soars. Then she veers when it looks like she’s spotted a vole or grasshopper.

Observations from this day continue for several more pages. But you get the point.

So many wonderful memories would have faded had I not kept some notes in a journal.

