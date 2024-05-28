Remembering Somer: Orange Park nursing home adopts garden that honors child murder victim

Scott Roberson, a resident of Life Care Center of Orange Park, digs a hole to plant a new fruit tree in Somer's Garden. At left is Somer Thompson's mother, Diena Thompson, and the center's Sharon Spears.

Residents and staff of Life Care Center of Orange Park recently adopted a community garden established in memory of a local 7-year-girl abducted and murdered on her way home from school.

Volunteers from the skilled nursing rehabilitation facility and nursing home donated soil, vegetable and fruit plants, herbs, fertilizer and manpower to Somer's Garden.

Resident Scott Roberson helped determine where new plants would thrive and dug holes for them. Geraldine Thompson, a retired elementary school teacher, brought books for a children's lending library box on the site.

At Somer's Garden, Somer's mother, Diena Thompson, gathers with residents and staff of Life Care Center of Orange Park, which has adopted the community garden: Scott Roberson, from left, Sharon Spears, Geraldine Thompson, Margery Flannagan and Wanda Lyons.

"Our residents and staff always look for ways to contribute to the life of our community," said Robin Dake, center activities director. They plan to donate time and materials for Somer's Garden long term, she said. "We are already thinking of what next to plant. I have been by the site several times and am always impressed at what new thing I find."

The 1152 Gano Ave. garden is growing where the home of Somer's convicted murderer — and the place where she died in 2009 — once stood. Jarred Harrell is now serving life in prison.

Diena Thompson, Somer's mother, was awarded the property and in 2015 had it burned to the ground in an Orange Park Fire Department training exercise. Later that year, Somer's Garden opened.

Thompson said she was touched by the center's dedication to the garden. Such community interest has transformed a place known for tragedy and pain into a haven of life and joy, she said.

"I always love to see the community still involved 14-plus years later," she said. "It is a wonderful thing to me and warms my heart."

Thompson enlisted nonprofit Bringing Food Forests to Northeast Florida to manage the garden, which has a range of organic vegetables, fruits, herbs and flowers.

bcravey@jacksonville.com, (904) 359-4109

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Nursing home helps grow Somer's Garden to honor Orange Park child