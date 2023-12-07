Remember when the old post office was on First Street? Here's how mail changed in Fond du Lac.

The front page of this Mar. 3, 1937 issue of the Fond du Lac Commonwealth Reporter features the dedication of the new post office on First Street, which replaced the 1905 building in the same location and served the city until 1969.

FOND DU LAC — In the season of writing letters to Santa and sending gifts through the mail, where have those parcels gone through over the years?

The current post office at 99 W. Second St. has served the community for more than 50 years, but the old location — currently occupied by ADVOCAP's Fond du Lac office — is still remembered fondly by the community and those who drive by it.

That post office was built in 1937 on the corner of West First Street and South Macy Street in the style of Stripped Classicism, a minimalistic architectural style from the 1900s with little to no ornamentation mainly used for federal buildings, and is the only example of the style that exists in the city.

At the time, the community had been excited for the opportunities of the first post office building, built in 1905, which included being a possible police station, according to Fond du Lac Reporter archives.

However, in the midst of the Great Depression, the post office in 1937 had few choices for cheap locations, so the 1905 building was torn down and replaced on the same lot.

Sign up for local business news with our new Fond du Lac Streetwise newsletter

The post office served the community well in that spot for more than 30 years, but eventually started to outgrow the building in terms of mail volume and the advancement of mail trucks.

In 1969, the current building was dedicated, where it was boasted as one of the most modern in the country, according to archives.

At the dedication of the new post office in 1969, postmaster Louis J. Andrew reads a copy of the Fond du Lac Commonwealth Reporter from when the old building was dedicated in 1937. He is accompanied by assistant postmaster Eugene Noe.

The new building was bigger, with ample parking for customers and indoor parking for the mail trucks. Its shining feature, however, was a self-service unit with a line of equipment for weighing and posting mail and packages.

The Fond du Lac Military Band opened the dedication in the parking lot, and attendees were invited to tour the space and see how the new equipment worked.

Petrie's Restaurant: Remember when Petrie's Restaurant would play the organ for guests? The eatery's story spans over 60 years.

In addition to the move, city and rural postal routes changed the same year to accommodate the area's population and building growth, and the weight limit for parcels raised from 30 pounds to 40.

Back then, Fond du Lac appreciated the advancements for the area, a long time removed from the earliest records of official postal service operating out of the first log cabin in the city in 1838 before postal stamps were required, according to archives.

Sears: Remember when Sears led Fond du Lac's shopping scene? Here's its journey from Main Street to the mall.

More history: It happened this week

Dec. 7, 1966: C.W. Uffenbeck & Son Jewelry store reported more than $700 in rings were stolen after a pair of young women distracted the store clerk and took the rings from a display, part of a spree they'd attempted across several stores in Fond du Lac. The value of the rings taken would be about $6,500 today.

Dec. 11, 1976: Ledgeview Lanes celebrated its grand opening, boasting 24 bowling lanes, a bowler's pro shop, the Windjammer discotheque and a large game room. The first day of the events also featured a visit from professional bowler and then-president of the Professional Bowling Association, Dick Ritger, who assisted junior bowlers in the morning and participated in an "I Beat Dick Ritger Bowling Tournament" in the afternoon.

Dec. 5, 1982: The movie "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" broke the record for longest-running movie in Fond du Lac, and it played longer than any other movie in Wisconsin in a city of Fond du Lac's size. It opened at the Retlaw Theatre in June and played through Christmas, with several repeat audience members seeing it up to 16 times.

Dec. 4, 1990: Dave Colbert and the city celebrated the success of the second printing of his board game, Fond du Lac Hometown Monopoly, based on the classic Parker Brothers game but featuring local businesses. With headquarters in Oshkosh, Colbert invented Hometown Monopoly in 1979, and by the time Fond du Lac's game reached its second printing, he had produced games for more than 500 American and Canadian cities.

Remember when ..." is a bi-weekly column from Streetwise Reporter Daphne Lemke that looks back at businesses of Fond du Lac's storied past. Tell her what you'd like to see next by emailing dlemke@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Fond du Lac's old post office building still stands on First Street