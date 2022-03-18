Problem skin? More than 19,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this soap — now just $11
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
You might not give a lot of thought to the soap you use in the shower: You simply buy whatever's on sale. But there's a soap with more than 18,000 fans at Amazon that just might change your mind — and it's on sale.
It's called Remedy Soap Body Wash, and it's specially designed to tackle any skin woes you might have — dryness, irritation, acne and rashes. It even fights body odor, too (we don't advise skipping the deodorant though).
Why does Remedy Soap have such a massive following? For starters, it's packed with natural and organic ingredients. You'll find tea tree oil, eucalyptus oil and peppermint oil in the mix, which are known for helping soothe irritated skin. The soap also contains jojoba oil, coconut oil, aloe and olive oil to moisturize dry skin and deodorize it. Worth noting: The soap is free of parabens, preservatives, petroleum, sulfate, silicone, synthetic fragrances and dyes for an all-natural clean.
Not only does the soap smell amazing, but since it's created for all skin types, you can use it daily all year long.
Fans swear Remedy Soap Body Wash helps with everything from regular skin rashes to body odor.
One fan swears Remedy Soap cured just about every skin woe they had. "I don't even know where to begin to list the benefits I'm receiving from using this soap. After two weeks of using this soap, I've noticed the following: Skin discoloration has been clearing up. Acne who? It's gone. My facial pores and pores all over my body have shrunk. My face looks incredible," they wrote. "I was having infection problems on my face from hair removal and it is 90 percent healed. The sides of my nose pores are so small now. There is no longer dandruff behind my eyebrows and along my front hairline."
"I just bought this for the second time! I have a major problem with persistent skin rashes due to candidiasis (yeast) and THIS is the only thing that truly gets rid of the rashes. I'm talking full-body rashes. It's GROSS," a five-star fan said. "I've used Dr. Bronner's Tea Tree soap in the past with some success but this stuff has tea tree oil PLUS a myriad of other ingredients that knock everything out for good."
A fellow happy customer said they're "so glad we tried this," writing, "I initially bought this for my fiancé and his foot fungus issues. But we all used it and love it. I have terrible eczema on my back and this helps a lot. It’s helped clear up my son's back acne and I believe it’s helping cut down on my cystic acne breakouts. My youngest son is at that stinky-boy age, and this helps tremendously with odor. I’m so glad we purchased this. It leaves us all feeling clean, smelling fresh, and doesn’t dry us out."
Try it out for yourself while it's on sale, and see if you become a fan, too.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD Fire TV, $150 (was $190), amazon.com
Samsung 55-inch Class Neo QLED QN85A Series 4K Smart TV, $1,093 (was $1,600), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $320 (was $470), amazon.com
LG OLED C1 Series 65inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV, $1,747 (was $2,500), amazon.com
Samsung 75-inch Class QLED Q80A Series 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV, $1,700 (was $2,700), amazon.com
Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $110 (was $160), amazon.com
Galaxy Tab S7 FE 2021 Android Tablet, $428 (was $530), amazon.com
Apple AirPods Pro, $190 (was $249), amazon.com
Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch, $180 (was $230), amazon.com
Motorola One 5G Ace, $300 (was $400), amazon.com
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet, $239 (was $280), amazon.com
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch, $228.50 (was $300), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Far Cry 6 Standard Edition for PlayStation 5, $30 (was $60), amazon.com
Arcade 1UP PAC-Man 12-in-1 Legacy Edition, $380 (was $542), amazon.com
Carnival Games for Nintendo Switch, $18 (was $40), amazon.com
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch, $15 (was $60), amazon.com
Homall Gaming Chair, $85.50 (was $150), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, $180 with on-page coupon (was $280), amazon.com
Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum with Lidar Navigation, $310 with on-page coupon (was $430), amazon.com
eufy by Anker HomeVac S11 Lite Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $140 (was $200), amazon.com
Hoover ONEPWR Evolve Pet Cordless Small Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $168 (was $210), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Anne Klein Women's Gold-Tone and Tortoise Brown Resin Bracelet Watch, $30 (was $65), amazon.com
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, starting at $49 (was $70), amazon.com
Soda Glove Ankle Boot, starting at $45 (was $90), amazon.com
47 Pairs Fashion Earrings, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Columbia Women's Benton Springs Fleece Jacket, starting at $37 (was $60), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker, $149 (was $199), amazon.com
Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins, Stackable Fridge Organizer Set of 6, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
Crock-Pot Slow Cooker, $120 (was $160), amazon.com
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer, $15 (was $16), amazon.com
Ninja FD302 Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5-quart Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen 2-pack, $17 (was $27), amazon.com
Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush, $12 (was $15), amazon.com
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $35 (was $60), amazon.com
Dylonic Exfoliating Brush, $10 (was $12), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $34 for Queen with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
400 Thread Count Cotton Queen Size Sheet Set, $49 with on-page coupon (was $105), amazon.com
Chic Home 24-piece Danielle Queen Pintuck Color Block Bedding, $136 (was $308), amazon.com
Lush Décor Ravello Shabby Chic Style Pintuck White 5-piece King Comforter Set, $122 (was $320), amazon.com
Utopia Bedding Gusseted Pillow 2-pack, $25 (was $37), amazon.com
Health and Wellness
KN95 Face Mask 60-pack, $23 with on-page coupon (was $43), amazon.com
Medical Grade Clinical F-Doc Forehead Thermometer, $25.50 with on-page coupon (was $83), amazon.com
Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes 20 Count Pack of 10, $13 (was $18), amazon.com
Yotu KN95 Face Mask Black, 30 pieces, $10 (was $50), amazon.com
iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $20 (was $55), amazon.com
Sports & Outdoors
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell, $149 (was $199), amazon.com
Fitness Reality X-Class Light Commercial Multi-Workout Abdominal/Hyper Back Extension Bench, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Cossac Fitness Journal & Workout Planner, $23 (was $30), amazon.com
Bottle Bash Standard Outdoor Game Set, $40 (was $50), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.