Problem skin? More than 19,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this soap — now just $11

You might not give a lot of thought to the soap you use in the shower: You simply buy whatever's on sale. But there's a soap with more than 18,000 fans at Amazon that just might change your mind — and it's on sale.

It's called Remedy Soap Body Wash, and it's specially designed to tackle any skin woes you might have — dryness, irritation, acne and rashes. It even fights body odor, too (we don't advise skipping the deodorant though).

Why does Remedy Soap have such a massive following? For starters, it's packed with natural and organic ingredients. You'll find tea tree oil, eucalyptus oil and peppermint oil in the mix, which are known for helping soothe irritated skin. The soap also contains jojoba oil, coconut oil, aloe and olive oil to moisturize dry skin and deodorize it. Worth noting: The soap is free of parabens, preservatives, petroleum, sulfate, silicone, synthetic fragrances and dyes for an all-natural clean.

Not only does the soap smell amazing, but since it's created for all skin types, you can use it daily all year long.

Fans swear Remedy Soap Body Wash helps with everything from regular skin rashes to body odor.

One fan swears Remedy Soap cured just about every skin woe they had. "I don't even know where to begin to list the benefits I'm receiving from using this soap. After two weeks of using this soap, I've noticed the following: Skin discoloration has been clearing up. Acne who? It's gone. My facial pores and pores all over my body have shrunk. My face looks incredible," they wrote. "I was having infection problems on my face from hair removal and it is 90 percent healed. The sides of my nose pores are so small now. There is no longer dandruff behind my eyebrows and along my front hairline."

"I just bought this for the second time! I have a major problem with persistent skin rashes due to candidiasis (yeast) and THIS is the only thing that truly gets rid of the rashes. I'm talking full-body rashes. It's GROSS," a five-star fan said. "I've used Dr. Bronner's Tea Tree soap in the past with some success but this stuff has tea tree oil PLUS a myriad of other ingredients that knock everything out for good."

A fellow happy customer said they're "so glad we tried this," writing, "I initially bought this for my fiancé and his foot fungus issues. But we all used it and love it. I have terrible eczema on my back and this helps a lot. It’s helped clear up my son's back acne and I believe it’s helping cut down on my cystic acne breakouts. My youngest son is at that stinky-boy age, and this helps tremendously with odor. I’m so glad we purchased this. It leaves us all feeling clean, smelling fresh, and doesn’t dry us out."

Try it out for yourself while it's on sale, and see if you become a fan, too.

