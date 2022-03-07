I tried this soothing soap and it honestly fixed my dry skin — just $13 for our readers
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
How many of you are coping with dry skin right now? I know I'm not alone in my battle with itchy, flaky, sensitive skin that plagues me all winter, right up until the humid days of July. I've tried moisturizing soaps and body washes without feeling any difference. I've tried every possible lotion around, but the only ones that helped at all were too greasy to use during the day.
I expected that when I finally found a miracle cure it would be the highest-priced item on the market. Boy, was I surprised when my solution turned out to be a $15 potion from Amazon — TruRemedy Naturals Remedy Soap body wash and bar soap.
After a week of showering with the TruRemedy Naturals Remedy Soap bar and the TruRemedy Naturals Remedy Soap body wash (and using their special foot soak) I became a true believer. My skin isn't itchy and it's much less flaky than usual, even without lotion. Almost as good as the results is the special price available for Yahoo readers. You can pick up TruRemedy Naturals Remedy Soap body wash and bar soap for just $13 when you use our exclusive code 15YAHOOTRU at checkout. The coupon is only good through Sunday, March 6, so now is the time to try it out.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Despite the fact that nearly 19,000 Amazon shoppers give the body wash a perfect five-star rating, I was hesitant to believe that TruRemedy Naturals would be different from any of the other products I've tried. I'm a skeptic, what can I say?
The entire line of TruRemedy Naturals (which also includes a rejuvenating foot soak that eases sore feet) is all-natural and made with tea tree oil, aloe vera and peppermint to treat a plethora of skin woes, from acne to rashes to dryness. It even claims to fight body odor. (I would still advise deodorant, though!)
Some users say it took them a while to adjust to the strong aroma, but I enjoyed the fresh and invigorating scent from the start. For me, it was a perfect way to wake up in the shower, especially after my usual intense morning workout.
I'm not the only one whose skin problems were relieved by TruRemedy Naturals Remedy Soap.
"It works!" says one happy user: "I have dry, itchy, red, irritated, swollen skin... I tried this soap twice and it immediately took the inflammation and redness and itching away, which surprised me because I have sensitive skin... Usually, after I shower I itch and burn from dryness and need lots of lotion to feel better. I’m not sure how it’s possible, but this soap makes my skin feel more comfortable and cared for than some of the $100+ creams and oils I’ve tried."
"This works!!!! I'm in love," says a user who turned to Remedy Soap to treat her acne. "I had gotten a horrible cystic acne flare-up on my back. Worst, most painful, horrible, experience ever... I tried everything possible and for months absolutely nothing was working. Not even slightly... I found this wash hoping it could help me since I saw great reviews. Almost instantly I saw progress for the first time in months. I’m so happy I found this. I will totally be using only this from here on out."
Even reviewers with hard-to-treat skin areas praised TruRemedy Naturals Remedy Soap. "Saved my feet!" says this overjoyed shopper "My poor feet are prone to dry, cracked heels and peeling. I tried athlete's foot powder and would spend ridiculous amounts of time in the shower scrubbing my feet with a pumice stone, but the thick calluses and peeling always seems to return a few days later... I started using this soap to clean my feet every day, and after a week they are noticeably softer, the calluses are reduced, and the itchy peeling is GONE! I will keep buying this stuff as long as they keep making it."
If you decide to try Remedy Soap (or foot soak) make sure to use our exclusive code 15YAHOOTRU at checkout by the end of day on March 6th to receive 15 percent off your purchase.
