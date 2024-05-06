Would you relocate for love? These Missouri cities made a list of possible destinations

Did you move to Missouri for love? Would you?

A recent survey conducted by the site DatingAdvice.com created a sort of romantic migration map, placing digital pushpins in several Missouri cities, including Columbia.

The survey polled "3,000 people in long distance relationships ... to find out whether the city in which their partner resides is a factor when deciding whether to move," according to a news release.

Creating a sort of hierarchy of cities where partners would be willing to move, from most desirable to least desirable, Independence was the top-ranked Missouri city on the list at No. 27.

"Independence offers a unique blend of small-town charm and suburban amenities, making it easy for newcomers to get involved and meet people," according to the survey. "... Additionally, Independence's connection to the pioneering history of the American West adds a romantic allure to the area, appealing to those who appreciate history and culture. An appealing choice for young lovers looking to forge their future together."

Columbia and Kansas City also made the list at Nos. 144 and 165, respectively. Springfield landed at No. 206 which, according to the news release, classified it as a community "that people would not be prepared to move to for love."

"Springfield offers a blend of affordability and Midwestern charm and while Springfield has a strong sense of community and access to outdoor recreation, some may find the lack of cultural amenities a drawback," the release said.

The top five cities included in the study were San Francisco, New York City; Buffalo; Fresno, California; and Jackson, Mississippi. The lowest-ranked five were St. Paul, Minnesota and a quartet of California communities: Roseville, Palmdale, Oxnard and Lancaster.

The highest-rated city closest to Missouri was Norman, Oklahoma at No. 7.

Other Midwest cities in the Top 25 included Akron, Ohio (11), Fort Wayne, Indiana (12), Columbus, Ohio (14), Topeka, Kansas (18) and Toledo, Ohio (24).

Digging into the motivation and outcomes of moving for the sake of a relationship, the study found "about 23% conceded that there were heated arguments over who should relocate. Nonetheless, most couples reported that the move fortified their bond, though 16% admitted it introduced new hurdles. Eleven percent observed that their relationships terminated post-relocation."

If you're not sure whether it's time to make the move, the average "maximum sustainable period for a long-distance relationship," according to respondents was just under two years, the poll noted.

DatingAdvice.com touts its team of more than 250 experts who give counsel to the tune of 10 million annual page views, with its work featured by a variety of national media outlets.

