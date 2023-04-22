This breezy kimono is a perfect warm weather layer — grab it while it's $23, over 40% off

Summer might be just around the corner, but you still need a lightweight layer to wear on cooler evenings — or when the AC is blasting. As always, Amazon has the solution. This top-selling Relipop kimono is the cure to all of your warm weather wardrobe woes, and the mega retailer just dropped the price by over 40%. Right now you can grab this versatile sensation for only $23, down from $40. The kimono is made of a lightweight, breezy chiffon and comes in 18 different colors, patterns and styles. It's a perfect layering piece to keep in rotation for those in-between temperatures.

Amazon Relipop Sheer Chiffon Kimono $23 $40 Save $17 Prepare for compliments: This flowy chiffon stunner offers the coverage you want while remaining lightweight enough to wear on scorching days. $23 at Amazon

The outfit combinations are endless — you can use it as a third piece to dress up a maxi, or even pair it with a pair of jeans. It would also make a great beach cover-up to pack on your next vacation! Sizes are available from S to 5X. Keep scrolling to read why you'll want to add this kimono to your wardrobe immediately.

Size and fit

“I am a size 30–32 and have a hard time finding items that fit me loosely. This amazing kimono is stylish and I get compliments every time I wear it. It is flowy and comfortable and one of my favorite pieces. In order to keep it sort of closed over my tummy I use a pin, and it helps keep it in place like I like it. I recommend it to everyone who is plus-size and wants something that hides the lower stomach that can be unsightly in your jeans,” said one of more than 7,400 very happy shoppers. “Really feminine and covers up those upper arms,” shared another customer.

Whether you're a flower child or just feeling the fern, this kimono comes in a color/pattern for you. (Photo: Amazon)

Comfortable

“Oh my gosh, I fell in love with this the minute I received it. The material is so comfy. It's not too thin nor too thick, and it's made very well! I'm always weird about ordering online, especially when the item is decently priced, but this was a total win. Affordable and good quality! It's now one of my favorite clothing pieces :)” wrote one five-star reviewer.

Breathable

“I really like the coolness of this, it's light and helps keep the chill of air conditioning off [of] me, and I don't overheat in it outside during extreme heat. It looks just like the photo. I've been wearing it over a magenta camisole with dark blue jeans, and get lots of compliments. It is made well, too. At first I was put off by the fabric. To get the wrinkles out, I just spritzed it with water and hung it up to dry. The rest of the wrinkles worked right out while wearing it,” wrote another raving shopper.

Bottom line

“Instant outfit upgrade!” shared this stylista, adding, “Very nice. Adds a great pop of color to any outfit. Instantly makes you feel ‘dressed up’ even with just jeans and a tank underneath. Colors in reality not quite as vibrant as photo, but still very pretty.”

Amazon Relipop Sheer Chiffon Kimono $23 'I fell in love with this the minute I received it,' raved one happy shopper. 'The material is so comfy. It's not too thin nor too thick, and it's made very well!' $23 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Lysmoski Laser Hair Removal With Cooling System $75 $200 Save $125 with coupon See at Amazon

Del Indio Papago Night Cream With Tepezcohuite $9 $14 Save $5 See at Amazon

MySmile Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light $19 $50 Save $31 with coupon See at Amazon

Medix 5.5 Retinol Body Lotion Firming Moisturizer & Crepey Skin Care Treatment $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

Style

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs $31 $50 Save $19 See at Amazon

Leggings Depot Jogger Pants $15 $29 Save $14 See at Amazon