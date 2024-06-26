3 ways to beat the heat in the Wilmington area this summer
Another heat wave is predicted for the summer with Wilmington recently hitting a record high temperature at 104 degrees.
Where and what can you do to find relief for the summer months in the Wilmington area? Here are some spots.
Pools/splash pads
From swimming pools to splash pads to water parks, you can visit these places.
Earl Jackson Pool and Splash Pad
Northside Splash Pad
Legion Stadium Swimming Pool
Long Leaf Park splash pad
Robert Strange Pool
Oak Island Splash Pad at Middleton Park
Ocean Isle Beach Splash Pad
Jungle Rapids Family Fun Park
Magic Mountain Water Park
Museums
And if you don't fancy the water, and prefer an inside adventure, visit these 19 museums offering from the bizarre to battleships, and a children's museum.
Cameron Art Museum
Wilmington Railroad Museum
Museum of the Bizarre
Bellamy Mansion Museum
Burgwin-Wright Museum House
Cape Fear Museum
Latimer House Museum
The Children's Museum of Wilmington
Wrightsville Beach Museum of History
North Carolina Military History Museum
Battleship North Carolina
North Carolian Maritime Museum
Museum of Coastal Carolina
Old Brunswick County Jail Museum
Fort Johnston-Southport Museum
Sunset Beach Swing Bridge and Museum
Penderlea Homestead Museum
Pender County Museum
Missisles & More Museum
Movies
And if you still want an inside adventure from the heat, catch the new releases or an old favorite movie at these five theaters.
The Pointe at Barclay, 1450 Barclay Pointe Blvd., Wilmington
Regal Mayfaire, 900 Town Center Drive, Wilmington
Surf Cinemas, 4836 Long Beach Road, SE, Southport
Moonlight Drive-in @ Planet Fun, 349 Whiteville Road, NW, Shallotte
Cinematique of Wilmington, located in Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington
This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Where to go in Wilmington, NC, to cool off in the summer