3 ways to beat the heat in the Wilmington area this summer

Another heat wave is predicted for the summer with Wilmington recently hitting a record high temperature at 104 degrees.

Where and what can you do to find relief for the summer months in the Wilmington area? Here are some spots.

Pools/splash pads

Kids cool off in the many water features at the Northside Splash Pad in Wilmington.

From swimming pools to splash pads to water parks, you can visit these places.

Earl Jackson Pool and Splash Pad

Northside Splash Pad

Legion Stadium Swimming Pool

Long Leaf Park splash pad

Robert Strange Pool

Oak Island Splash Pad at Middleton Park

Ocean Isle Beach Splash Pad

Jungle Rapids Family Fun Park

Magic Mountain Water Park

Museums

The Wilmington Railroad Museum remains a fun attraction for all.

And if you don't fancy the water, and prefer an inside adventure, visit these 19 museums offering from the bizarre to battleships, and a children's museum.

Cameron Art Museum

Wilmington Railroad Museum

Museum of the Bizarre

Bellamy Mansion Museum

Burgwin-Wright Museum House

Cape Fear Museum

Latimer House Museum

The Children's Museum of Wilmington

Wrightsville Beach Museum of History

North Carolina Military History Museum

Battleship North Carolina

North Carolian Maritime Museum

Museum of Coastal Carolina

Old Brunswick County Jail Museum

Fort Johnston-Southport Museum

Sunset Beach Swing Bridge and Museum

Penderlea Homestead Museum

Pender County Museum

Missisles & More Museum

Movies

The Pointe 14 at Barclay, which opened in March 2017.

And if you still want an inside adventure from the heat, catch the new releases or an old favorite movie at these five theaters.

The Pointe at Barclay, 1450 Barclay Pointe Blvd., Wilmington

Regal Mayfaire, 900 Town Center Drive, Wilmington

Surf Cinemas, 4836 Long Beach Road, SE, Southport

Moonlight Drive-in @ Planet Fun, 349 Whiteville Road, NW, Shallotte

Cinematique of Wilmington, located in Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Where to go in Wilmington, NC, to cool off in the summer