3 ways to beat the heat in the Wilmington area this summer

Cheryl M. Whitaker, Wilmington StarNews
Updated ·1 min read

Another heat wave is predicted for the summer with Wilmington recently hitting a record high temperature at 104 degrees.

Where and what can you do to find relief for the summer months in the Wilmington area? Here are some spots.

Pools/splash pads

Kids cool off in the many water features at the Northside Splash Pad in Wilmington.
From swimming pools to splash pads to water parks, you can visit these places.

  • Earl Jackson Pool and Splash Pad

  • Northside Splash Pad

  • Legion Stadium Swimming Pool

  • Long Leaf Park splash pad

  • Robert Strange Pool

  • Oak Island Splash Pad at Middleton Park

  • Ocean Isle Beach Splash Pad

  • Jungle Rapids Family Fun Park

  • Magic Mountain Water Park

Museums

The Wilmington Railroad Museum remains a fun attraction for all.
And if you don't fancy the water, and prefer an inside adventure, visit these 19 museums offering from the bizarre to battleships, and a children's museum.

  • Cameron Art Museum

  • Wilmington Railroad Museum

  • Museum of the Bizarre

  • Bellamy Mansion Museum

  • Burgwin-Wright Museum House

  • Cape Fear Museum

  • Latimer House Museum

  • The Children's Museum of Wilmington

  • Wrightsville Beach Museum of History

  • North Carolina Military History Museum

  • Battleship North Carolina

  • North Carolian Maritime Museum

  • Museum of Coastal Carolina

  • Old Brunswick County Jail Museum

  • Fort Johnston-Southport Museum

  • Sunset Beach Swing Bridge and Museum

  • Penderlea Homestead Museum

  • Pender County Museum

  • Missisles & More Museum

Movies

The Pointe 14 at Barclay, which opened in March 2017.
And if you still want an inside adventure from the heat, catch the new releases or an old favorite movie at these five theaters.

  • The Pointe at Barclay, 1450 Barclay Pointe Blvd., Wilmington

  • Regal Mayfaire, 900 Town Center Drive, Wilmington

  • Surf Cinemas, 4836 Long Beach Road, SE, Southport

  • Moonlight Drive-in @ Planet Fun, 349 Whiteville Road, NW, Shallotte

  • Cinematique of Wilmington, located in Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington

