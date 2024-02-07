From new releases to a $4.8M distillery, here are 3 things to know this month about Kentucky bourbon

Some new things are hitting Kentucky's bourbon scene this month that are sure to please everyone. Woodford Reserve has released its Double Double Oaked Bourbon for 2024, Buzzard's Roost Sipping Whiskey is launching a new American Whiskey and RD1 Distillery is breaking ground on an almost $5 million location at The Commons in Lexington.

Here's what's happening on Kentucky's bourbon scene this month:

Buzzard's Roost Sipping Whiskey is launching an all-new addition to its collection of super-premium bourbons and rye whiskeys: American Whiskey.

Buzzard's Roost Sipping Whiskey is launching an all-new addition to its collection of super-premium bourbons and rye whiskeys: American Whiskey.

Buzzard's Roost American Whiskey carries aromas of roasted almonds, cola, cinnamon, and a hint of orange zest. On the palate, it has notes of vanilla wafers, roasted almonds, zingy cinnamon candies and a splash of orange soda, according to a news release.

“We had great fun creating our first American Whiskey,” Buzzard’s Roost Master Blender Jason Brauner, said in the release. “We had our pick of our own whiskey-soaked barrels and the flavor profiles that each was designed for. We think we’ve come up with something delicious as a sipper and will elevate any whiskey cocktail.”

American Whiskey has a mash bill of 75% corn, 21% rye and 4% malted barley, and is aged at least 36 months. It is 105 proof with a suggested retail price of $39.99. Available online at shop.buzzardsroostwhiskey.com and Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey Row Experience, 624 W. Main St. in downtown Louisville.

RD1 Spirits has unveiled plans for its $4.8 million brand destination, RD1 Distillery at The Commons, Lexington’s newest entertainment district.

RD1 Spirits, an award-winning Kentucky Straight Bourbon brand, has unveiled plans for its $4.8 million brand destination, RD1 Distillery at The Commons. This new location will serve as the anchor tenant of The Commons, Lexington’s newest entertainment district. It will be located at 113 Turner Commons Way.

“RD1 is expanding the boundaries of Lexington’s Distillery District and strengthening the appeal of what the great city of Lexington has to offer,” Mark Stoops, RD1 shareholder and advisor, said in a news release. “As one of the newest brands added to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, RD1 Distillery at The Commons will help boost hometown pride and contribute to the vibrant, winning atmosphere of our community."

The two-story RD1 Distillery at The Commons will feature outdoor seating overlooking a historic water tower. The brand destination will also include an interactive, history-meets-innovation experience of Lexington’s bourbon milestones; a fermentation-to-distillation tour; four private tasting rooms; a glass-enclosed R&D lab for wood finishing of Kentucky Straight Bourbon and barrel thieving; a VIP speakeasy tasting room; a craft cocktail bar; a gift shop; and space for private events.

“This exciting new investment will provide a great bourbon experience for visitors to the Fayette County area. As we continue to see growth in Kentucky’s signature bourbon industry, projects like this are also adding momentum to our tourism efforts,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in the release.

RD1 Distillery at The Commons is expected to open in August 2024.

Woodford Reserve has released its highly anticipated expression of Double Double Oaked Bourbon for 2024.

Woodford Reserve has released its highly anticipated expression of Double Double Oaked Bourbon for 2024.

Double Double Oaked is made by finishing fully mature Woodford Reserve Double Oaked for an additional year in a second, heavily toasted, lightly charred, new oak barrel. The extra year in the barrel creates a bourbon that is distinctly spicier than its original counterpart, which is known for its sweeter taste and finish.

Double Double Oaked is presented at 90.4 proof with a suggested retail price of $79.99. It is available at the Woodford Reserve Distillery in Versailles and select Kentucky retailers.

“We are excited to offer one of our most treasured and exclusive annual bourbon releases again this winter,” Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall said. “This is the perfect bourbon for both new and experienced drinkers with tasting notes of burnt marshmallows, dried cherry, and bittersweet chocolate."

Tasting Notes for Double Double Oaked:

Color: Roasted coffee bean

Aroma: A robust medley of rich maple syrup, dark butterscotch, brittle caramel, bittersweet chocolate, burnt marshmallow and sweet hickory smoke notes dominate the nose.

Taste: Rich dried cherry and cranberry fruit swim in a blackberry jam brightened with hints of ripe apple. Chai tea and warming clove notes develop to spice up the palate.

Finish: Warm and drying with a lingering clove character.

Reach Features news clerk Gege Reed at greed@courier-journal.com

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky bourbon news: Woodford Reserve release, RD1 Distillery