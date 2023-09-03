Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

REI’s Labor Day Sale is on! Score up to 40% off North Face, Patagonia and more

Rebecca Carhart
·2 min read
40
jacket, tent, pants, cooler, boots
Scoop up these epic deals while you can! (Photo: REI)

Believe it or not, for some people the end of summer marks the beginning of outdoor season. Goodbye, earth-melting temps, sunburn and mosquitoes; hello, foliage, forest trekking and snowboarding. This one's for those people: REI's epic Labor Day sale features killer markdowns on tons of camping gear, skiing essentials, hiking boots, clothing and more — up to 40% off! Whether you’re looking for a comfy tailgating chair, a tent for an upcoming camping trip or a pair of ultra-warm ski pants, there’s something on sale for every type of alfresco aficionado. Read on for a selection our fave Labor Day deals.

Best Labor Day outdoor gear deals

REI

REI Co-op Skyward Chair

$42$60Save $18

Whether you’re heading to a campsite for a weekend away or need somewhere to sit while you watch your kid's soccer game, a comfy portable chair is a must. This one can support up to 300 pounds and has a cup holder and side pocket to hold your essentials. Bonus: It’s super easy to pop open and stow away.

$42 at REI

“I love this chair because it is easy to transport and doesn’t take up a bunch of space,” wrote one metric-system maven. “It also has never pinched me while opening/closing it up. it has great compartments for phones and large tumblers and it holds up to 150 kgs! So anyone can use it. Oh, yeah, and it’s comfy and I don’t get hot sitting in it. I’m actually back for another one.”

  • NEMO Aurora 2P Tent with Footprint

    $225$300
    Save $75
    See at REI

  • Eureka Ignite 2-Burner Camp Stove

    $94$125
    Save $31
    See at REI

  • NEMO Disco 15 Sleeping Bag

    $160$320
    Save $160
    See at REI

  • Stanley Even-Heat Camp Pro Cookset

    $105$150
    Save $45
    See at REI

  • Rumpl Original Puffy Recycled Blanket

    $94$125
    Save $31
    See at REI

  • REI Co-op Cool Haul 24 Soft Cooler

    $91$130
    Save $39
    See at REI

  • CamelBak Zoid Snow Hydration Pack

    $67$90
    Save $23
    See at REI

  • Thule RoundTrip Ski Roller Bag

    $240$300
    Save $60
    See at REI

  • The North Face Wawona 6 Tent

    $350$500
    Save $150
    See at REI

  • Therm-a-Rest NeoAir XLite NXT Sleeping Pad

    $165$220
    Save $55
    See at REI

  • Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 Electric Bike

    $899$1,499
    Save $600
    See at REI

Best men's deals

REI

Patagonia Granite Crest Jacket

$167$279Save $112

When we think "stylish protection from the elements," we think Patagonia. This anorak is made from recycled ripstop nylon that is durable, breathable and water-repellent. It features roomy pockets, a protective hood and an adjustable drawcord cinch at the hem.

$167 at REI

“This is a great outer layer when going out for a hike or other outdoor adventure," said one fan. "Waterproof and wind-resistant, it pairs well with other layers on a chilly day. It will be a nice lightweight rain jacket in the summer,” added another.

  • Oboz Bridger Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots

    $150$200
    Save $50
    See at REI

  • Outdoor Research Foray GORE-TEX Pants

    $135$180
    Save $45
    See at REI

  • Columbia Iceventure Bib Pants

    $105$140
    Save $35
    See at REI

  • Keen Targhee III Waterproof Mid Hiking Boots

    $124$165
    Save $41
    See at REI

  • Smith Squad ChromaPop Snow Goggles

    $90$120
    Save $30
    See at REI

  • Dynafit Radical Alpine Touring Ski Boots

    $360$600
    Save $240
    See at REI

  • Sealskinz Waterproof Extreme Cold Insulated Finger-Mittens with Fusion Control

    $91$130
    Save $39
    See at REI

  • Sunday Afternoons Alpine Quilted Trapper Hat

    $43$58
    Save $15
    See at REI

Best women's deals

REI

Columbia Saturday Trail Pants

$52$70Save $18

If hiking is on your agenda, don't even think of hitting the trail without a durable, weather-resistant pair of pants. These boast UPF 50+ protection, multiple pockets and can convert from to capris, making them perfect for fall days when it’s chilly in the morning and balmy in the afternoon.

$52 at REI

“Bought these for fishing and hiking in Alaska. It rained for nearly four days straight. I wore these for two days and stayed completely dry and warm," said one happy reviewer. "I didn’t have to layer anything under them and their comfort was amazing.”

  • The North Face Heritage Patch Crew Sweatshirt

    $45$65
    Save $20
    See at REI

  • Patagonia Long-Sleeve Capilene Cool Daily Graphic Shirt

    $41$59
    Save $18
    See at REI

  • On Cloudflyer 4 Road-Running Shoes

    $119$170
    Save $51
    See at REI

  • Fjallraven Keb Padded Insulated Hoodie

    $200$250
    Save $50
    See at REI

  • La Sportiva TX Hike Mid Leather GTX Hiking Boots

    $149$199
    Save $50
    See at REI

  • REI Co-op Hyperaxis Fleece Pants

    $70$100
    Save $30
    See at REI

  • Artilect Boulder 125 Quarter-Zip Base Layer Top

    $91$130
    Save $39
    See at REI

  • Columbia Bird Mountain Insulated Jacket

    $157$210
    Save $53
    See at REI

  • Dakine Omni GORE-TEX Gloves

    $53$70
    Save $17
    See at REI

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Recommended Stories