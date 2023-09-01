REI’s Labor Day Sale is on! Score up to 40% off North Face, Patagonia and more
Believe it or not, for some people the end of summer marks the beginning of outdoor season. Goodbye, earth-melting temps, sunburn and mosquitoes; hello, foliage, forest trekking and snowboarding. This one's for those people: REI's epic Labor Day sale features killer markdowns on tons of camping gear, skiing essentials, hiking boots, clothing and more — up to 40% off! Whether you’re looking for a comfy tailgating chair, a tent for an upcoming camping trip or a pair of ultra-warm ski pants, there’s something on sale for every type of alfresco aficionado. Read on for a selection our fave Labor Day deals.
Best Labor Day outdoor gear deals
Whether you’re heading to a campsite for a weekend away or need somewhere to sit while you watch your kid's soccer game, a comfy portable chair is a must. This one can support up to 300 pounds and has a cup holder and side pocket to hold your essentials. Bonus: It’s super easy to pop open and stow away.
“I love this chair because it is easy to transport and doesn’t take up a bunch of space,” wrote one metric-system maven. “It also has never pinched me while opening/closing it up. it has great compartments for phones and large tumblers and it holds up to 150 kgs! So anyone can use it. Oh, yeah, and it’s comfy and I don’t get hot sitting in it. I’m actually back for another one.”
NEMO Aurora 2P Tent with Footprint$225$300Save $75
Eureka Ignite 2-Burner Camp Stove$94$125Save $31
NEMO Disco 15 Sleeping Bag$160$320Save $160
REI Co-op Kingdom Cot 3$139$199Save $60
Stanley Even-Heat Camp Pro Cookset$105$150Save $45
Rumpl Original Puffy Recycled Blanket$94$125Save $31
REI Co-op Cool Haul 24 Soft Cooler$91$130Save $39
CamelBak Zoid Snow Hydration Pack$67$90Save $23
Thule RoundTrip Ski Roller Bag$240$300Save $60
The North Face Wawona 6 Tent$350$500Save $150
Therm-a-Rest NeoAir XLite NXT Sleeping Pad$165$220Save $55
Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 Electric Bike$899$1,499Save $600
Best men's deals
When we think "stylish protection from the elements," we think Patagonia. This anorak is made from recycled ripstop nylon that is durable, breathable and water-repellent. It features roomy pockets, a protective hood and an adjustable drawcord cinch at the hem.
“This is a great outer layer when going out for a hike or other outdoor adventure," said one fan. "Waterproof and wind-resistant, it pairs well with other layers on a chilly day. It will be a nice lightweight rain jacket in the summer,” added another.
Oboz Bridger Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots$150$200Save $50
Garmin vivoactive 4$200$300Save $100
Outdoor Research Foray GORE-TEX Pants$135$180Save $45
Columbia Iceventure Bib Pants$105$140Save $35
Keen Targhee III Waterproof Mid Hiking Boots$124$165Save $41
Smith Squad ChromaPop Snow Goggles$90$120Save $30
Dynafit Radical Alpine Touring Ski Boots$360$600Save $240
Sealskinz Waterproof Extreme Cold Insulated Finger-Mittens with Fusion Control$91$130Save $39
Sunday Afternoons Alpine Quilted Trapper Hat$43$58Save $15
Best women's deals
If hiking is on your agenda, don't even think of hitting the trail without a durable, weather-resistant pair of pants. These boast UPF 50+ protection, multiple pockets and can convert from to capris, making them perfect for fall days when it’s chilly in the morning and balmy in the afternoon.
“Bought these for fishing and hiking in Alaska. It rained for nearly four days straight. I wore these for two days and stayed completely dry and warm," said one happy reviewer. "I didn’t have to layer anything under them and their comfort was amazing.”
The North Face Heritage Patch Crew Sweatshirt$45$65Save $20
Patagonia Long-Sleeve Capilene Cool Daily Graphic Shirt$41$59Save $18
On Cloudflyer 4 Road-Running Shoes$119$170Save $51
Fjallraven Keb Padded Insulated Hoodie$200$250Save $50
La Sportiva TX Hike Mid Leather GTX Hiking Boots$149$199Save $50
REI Co-op Hyperaxis Fleece Pants$70$100Save $30
Artilect Boulder 125 Quarter-Zip Base Layer Top$91$130Save $39
Columbia Bird Mountain Insulated Jacket$157$210Save $53
Dakine Omni GORE-TEX Gloves$53$70Save $17
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.