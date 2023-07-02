REI’s 4th of July sale is on! Score up to 50% off North Face, Patagonia and more

This year, enjoy smooth sailing, snuggly snoozing and sure-footed hiking while you're roughing it. (Photo: REI)

Ready to score some high-quality outdoor clothing and travel-ready items for your summer getaways at a deep discount? Head over to REI's 4th of July sale — ASAP. The outdoor gear company has slashed prices on tons of gear — score up to 50% off! Everything from camping tents to hiking boots to travel backpacks are majorly marked down right now. And if you’re a member of their co-op, you can score up to 30% off exclusive products from now until July 4th. Not a member yet? Sign up here and start earning rewards with every purchase.

To help get you started, we’ve rounded up our fave Fourth of July deals from REI that are discounted for everyone. Ready, set, shop!

Best Outdoor Gear Deals

REI Kelty Discovery Basecamp Bundle $162 $300 Save $138 Hankering to start a family-camping tradition? This deal will get your outfitting off to a great start at a very friendly price. The tent fits four and you'll also get two sleeping bags and two sleeping pads. Can't you almost smell the pine cones? $162 at REI

“If you have no camping equipment and are looking to get out in the woods, this is a great start to a camping kit and will get you out in the woods comfortably,” raved one shopper.

ENO SingleNest Hammock $41 $55 Save $14 See at REI

Pelican Brume 100XP Kayak with Paddle $279 $430 Save $151 See at REI

Hydro Flask All Around Tumbler - 28 fl. oz. $24 $33 Save $9 See at REI

Rumpl Original Puffy Recycled Blanket $93 $220 Save $127 See at REI

IceMule Boss 30 L Pack Cooler $281 $375 Save $94 See at REI

Gregory 3D Hydro Hydration Reservoir - 3 Liters $34 $45 Save $11 See at REI

Mountain Summit Gear Deluxe Roll Top Kitchen $90 $150 Save $60 See at REI

Igloo ECOCOOL Cooler - 52 qts. $45 $60 Save $15 See at REI

NRS High Roll Duffel Dry Bag $106 $133 Save $27 See at REI

Kelty Cosmic 20 Sleeping Bag $116 $155 Save $39 See at REI

Best Men’s Deals

REI Merrell Alverstone Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots $85 $120 Save $35 If hiking's part of your summer plans, a high-quality pair of boots is a must-have. Along with waterproof membranes, the Alverstones have a protective toe cap, cushioned EVA foam midsoles and extra grippy rubber soles that provide excellent traction. $85 at REI

One happy customer wrote, “Living in Minnesota, I need a shoe to keep my feet warm and dry during the winter. These have been the absolute best shoe for that! I bought them for hiking and plan to wear them on a Grand Canyon trip, but breaking them in while shoveling snow has been fantastic!”

REI Co-op Trailmade Shorts, Woodland Olive $35 $50 Save $15 See at REI

Balega Blister Resist Quarter Socks $15 $20 Save $5 See at REI

La Sportiva Ultra Raptor II Mid GTX Hiking Boots $157 $209 Save $52 See at REI

The North Face Winter Warm Essential Crew Long-Sleeve Shirt $45 $65 Save $20 See at REI

Patagonia R1 Daily Zip-Neck Top $75 $99 Save $24 See at REI

Allbirds Wool Piper Sneakers $77 $110 Save $33 See at REI

Marmot Juniper Springs 5" Shorts $42 $55 Save $13 See at REI

The North Face Flypack Hybrid Shoes $76 $109 Save $33 See at REI

The North Face Heritage Patch Jogger Pants $32 $65 Save $33 See at REI

Best Women’s Deals

REI The North Face Heritage Patch Crew Sweatshirt $45 $65 Save $20 Made from a soft cotton/polyester blend that's not too heavy and not too light, this sweatshirt from The North Face is perfect for cool mornings in the mountains. $45 at REI

“It has a tight weave on a medium-weight fabric, which is great for keeping warmth in and wind out without bulk. I will probably wear a tank underneath to get a layering effect. I will wear this camping and while running errands,” said one five-star reviewer.

Astral Webber Sandals $66 $110 Save $44 See at REI

Parks Project Pictogram National Park Long-Sleeve T-Shirt $24 $48 Save $24 See at REI

KEEN Basin Ridge Waterproof Hiking Boots $110 $150 Save $40 See at REI

REI Co-op Sahara Guide Hat $24 $40 Save $16 See at REI

TYR Durafast Elite Diamondfit One-Piece Swimsuit $52 $75 Save $23 See at REI

The North Face Base Camp Slide III Sandals $27 $39 Save $12 See at REI

OluKai Pehuea Heu Shoes $100 $110 Save $10 See at REI

Merrell Agility Peak 4 Trail-Running Shoes $100 $140 Save $40 See at REI

Columbia Boundless Trek Tank Top $24 $35 Save $11 See at REI

Athleta Trekkie North Jogger Pants $69 $99 Save $30 See at REI

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.