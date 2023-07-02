REI’s 4th of July sale is on! Score up to 50% off North Face, Patagonia and more
Ready to score some high-quality outdoor clothing and travel-ready items for your summer getaways at a deep discount? Head over to REI's 4th of July sale — ASAP. The outdoor gear company has slashed prices on tons of gear — score up to 50% off! Everything from camping tents to hiking boots to travel backpacks are majorly marked down right now. And if you’re a member of their co-op, you can score up to 30% off exclusive products from now until July 4th. Not a member yet? Sign up here and start earning rewards with every purchase.
To help get you started, we’ve rounded up our fave Fourth of July deals from REI that are discounted for everyone. Ready, set, shop!
Best Outdoor Gear Deals
Kelty Discovery Basecamp Bundle
Hankering to start a family-camping tradition? This deal will get your outfitting off to a great start at a very friendly price. The tent fits four and you'll also get two sleeping bags and two sleeping pads. Can't you almost smell the pine cones?
“If you have no camping equipment and are looking to get out in the woods, this is a great start to a camping kit and will get you out in the woods comfortably,” raved one shopper.
Best Men’s Deals
Merrell Alverstone Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots
If hiking's part of your summer plans, a high-quality pair of boots is a must-have. Along with waterproof membranes, the Alverstones have a protective toe cap, cushioned EVA foam midsoles and extra grippy rubber soles that provide excellent traction.
One happy customer wrote, “Living in Minnesota, I need a shoe to keep my feet warm and dry during the winter. These have been the absolute best shoe for that! I bought them for hiking and plan to wear them on a Grand Canyon trip, but breaking them in while shoveling snow has been fantastic!”
Best Women’s Deals
The North Face Heritage Patch Crew Sweatshirt
Made from a soft cotton/polyester blend that's not too heavy and not too light, this sweatshirt from The North Face is perfect for cool mornings in the mountains.
“It has a tight weave on a medium-weight fabric, which is great for keeping warmth in and wind out without bulk. I will probably wear a tank underneath to get a layering effect. I will wear this camping and while running errands,” said one five-star reviewer.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.