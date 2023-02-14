REI’s early Presidents’ Day Sale is here! Score The North Face, Patagonia and more up to 50% off

Scoop up these killer deals while you still can! (Photo: REI)

If you’re looking to score some winter clothing and travel-ready items for way less, we suggest heading over to REI. Just in time for Presidents Day weekend, the outdoorsy retailer has slashed prices on tons of items across multiple categories.

Everything from women's The North Face jackets to men's Patagonia coats is on sale, as are durable duffel bags, tents and skis — in other words, everything you may need for an outdoor winter adventure. To help you find the best deals around, we’ve combed through hundreds of options and rounded up our 21 discounts from the early Presidents' Day sale. Keep reading to shop the best of them.

Best Women's Deals

REI The North Face Corefire Down Jacket $266 $380 Save $114 Still searching for the perfect winter coat? This ultra-warm and waterproof option from The North Face may be just what you’re looking for. $266 at REI

Along with a water-repellent shell, this is filled with 550-fill-power goose down to keep you warm in frigid temps. It has multiple pockets to hold all your essentials and a roomy hood and a snap-down powder skirt to keep snow out. “I have two dogs that I walk all winter in Ohio, so I needed something that was warm and would keep me dry and this coat definitely does that,” raved one shopper.

The North Face ThermoBall Hybrid Eco Jacket $112 $159 Save $47 See at REI

Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket $90 $149 Save $59 See at REI

Burton Gloria Insulated Snow Pants $147 $210 Save $63 See at REI

The North Face Gotham Down Jacket $173 $230 Save $57 See at REI

Columbia Heavenly Long Insulated Vest $72 $120 Save $48 See at REI

Outdoor Research Trail Mix Gloves $24 $35 Save $11 See at REI

Best Men's Deals

This 3-in-1 jacket lets you wear the waterproof shell or zip-out layer separately, whenever it suits the weather — or wear them all together when conditions turn super cold and wet. The shell is made from an ultra-soft microfleece that is cozy against the skin, while the shell has a hood big enough to wear over a ski helmet. The back can connect to Patagonia snow pants to keep you warm and dry.

Columbia Ballistic Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket $78 $130 Save $52 See at REI

Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Vest $96 $159 Save $63 See at REI

Gordini Front Line Gore-Tex Mittens $91 $130 Save $39 See at REI

The North Face ThermoBall Eco Snow Triclimate 3-in-1 Jacket $252 $360 Save $108 See at REI

Lorpen T3+ Polartec Superlight Race Ski Over the Calf Socks $40 $60 Save $20 See at REI

Marmot Gore-Tex KT Component 3-in-1 Jacket $338 $450 Save $112 See at REI

Best Travel/Outdoor Gear Deals

REI Patagonia Black Hole Duffel - 70L $119 $199 Save $80 If you’ve been looking to upgrade your luggage, now's the time. This durable duffel bag is one of our favorite items on sale. $119 at REI

Protect your stuff. Made from a recycled ripstop polyester fabric, this Patagonia duffel bag is water-resistant, spacious and built to last. The travel bag has two padded straps that make carrying it a breeze and it even has four daisy chains on the outside that let you latch additional gear to the exterior. “This duffel really lives up to its name in terms of how spacious it is and how much gear it can hold. I easily fit two weeks' worth of clothes and gear for a camping/sightseeing vacation,” said one shopper.

Komperdell Trail Pro Contour Powerlock Trekking Poles $100 $150 Save $50 See at REI

Zeal Lookout Backwoods Snow Goggles $132 $189 Save $57 See at REI

Exped Mira II HL Tent $300 $429 Save $129 See at REI

Atomic Backland 107 Skis $420 $700 Save $280 See at REI

Mountain Equipment Starlight II Sleeping Bag $160 $229 Save $69 See at REI

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel - 55L, Navy $101 $169 Save $68 See at REI

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.