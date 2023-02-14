REI’s early Presidents’ Day Sale is here! Score The North Face, Patagonia and more up to 50% off
If you’re looking to score some winter clothing and travel-ready items for way less, we suggest heading over to REI. Just in time for Presidents Day weekend, the outdoorsy retailer has slashed prices on tons of items across multiple categories.
The North Face Corefire Down Jacket$266$380Save $114
Patagonia 3-in-1 Powder Town Jacket$299$499Save $200
Patagonia Black Hole Duffel - 70L$119$199Save $80
Everything from women's The North Face jackets to men's Patagonia coats is on sale, as are durable duffel bags, tents and skis — in other words, everything you may need for an outdoor winter adventure. To help you find the best deals around, we’ve combed through hundreds of options and rounded up our 21 discounts from the early Presidents' Day sale. Keep reading to shop the best of them.
Best Women's Deals
The North Face Corefire Down Jacket
Along with a water-repellent shell, this is filled with 550-fill-power goose down to keep you warm in frigid temps. It has multiple pockets to hold all your essentials and a roomy hood and a snap-down powder skirt to keep snow out. “I have two dogs that I walk all winter in Ohio, so I needed something that was warm and would keep me dry and this coat definitely does that,” raved one shopper.
Best Men's Deals
Patagonia 3-in-1 Powder Town Jacket
This 3-in-1 jacket lets you wear the waterproof shell or zip-out layer separately, whenever it suits the weather — or wear them all together when conditions turn super cold and wet. The shell is made from an ultra-soft microfleece that is cozy against the skin, while the shell has a hood big enough to wear over a ski helmet. The back can connect to Patagonia snow pants to keep you warm and dry.
Best Travel/Outdoor Gear Deals
Patagonia Black Hole Duffel - 70L
Protect your stuff. Made from a recycled ripstop polyester fabric, this Patagonia duffel bag is water-resistant, spacious and built to last. The travel bag has two padded straps that make carrying it a breeze and it even has four daisy chains on the outside that let you latch additional gear to the exterior. “This duffel really lives up to its name in terms of how spacious it is and how much gear it can hold. I easily fit two weeks' worth of clothes and gear for a camping/sightseeing vacation,” said one shopper.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.