REI’s 2023 Presidents’ Day sale is epic — score up to 70% off North Face, Patagonia and more

Scoop up these killer deals while you still can! (Photo: REI)
If you’re looking to score some high-quality winter clothing and travel-ready items for way less, head over to REI — like, right now. For its annual Presidents' Day sale, the outdoorsy retailer has slashed prices on tons of items across multiple categories, but items are going fast. Everything from women's North Face jackets to men's Patagonia coats are on sale, as are durable duffel bags, luxury camping chairs, tents, skis, etc. — in other words, everything you may need for a winter adventure. We've rounded up our 25+ faves from REI's Presidents' Day sale that are now up to 70% off. And when you finish here, don't miss all the other awesome Presidents' Day sales happening today. Ready, set, go!

Best Women's Deals

REI

The North Face Corefire Down Jacket

$266$380Save $114
Still searching for the perfect winter coat? This ultra-warm and waterproof option from The North Face may be just what you’re looking for.
$266 at REI

Along with a water-repellent shell, this is filled with 550-fill-power goose down to keep you warm in frigid temps. It has multiple pockets to hold all your essentials and a roomy hood and a snap-down powder skirt to keep snow out. “I have two dogs that I walk all winter in Ohio, so I needed something that was warm and would keep me dry and this coat definitely does that,” raved one shopper.

  • Fourlaps Precision Leggings, Women's

    $30$100Save $70
    See at REI

  • The North Face ThermoBall Hybrid Eco Jacket

    $112$159Save $47
    See at REI

  • Fjallraven Kiruna Padded Insulated Parka, Women's

    $262$350Save $88
    See at REI

  • Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket

    $90$149Save $59
    See at REI

  • Burton Gloria Insulated Snow Pants

    $147$210Save $63
    See at REI

  • The North Face Gotham Down Jacket

    $173$230Save $57
    See at REI

  • Columbia Heavenly Long Insulated Vest

    $72$120Save $48
    See at REI

  • Outdoor Research Trail Mix Gloves

    $24$35Save $11
    See at REI

Best Men's Deals

REI

Patagonia 3-in-1 Powder Town Jacket

$299$499Save $200
This two-piece set from Patagonia can be worn three different ways.
$299 at REI

This 3-in-1 jacket lets you wear the waterproof shell or zip-out layer separately, whenever it suits the weather — or wear them all together when conditions turn super cold and wet. The shell is made from an ultra-soft microfleece that is cozy against the skin, while the shell has a hood big enough to wear over a ski helmet. The back can connect to Patagonia snow pants to keep you warm and dry.

  • Tasc Performance Recess Hybrid Pants, Men's

    $29$98Save $69
    See at REI

  • Columbia Ballistic Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket

    $78$130Save $52
    See at REI

  • Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Vest

    $96$159Save $63
    See at REI

  • Gordini Front Line Gore-Tex Mittens

    $91$130Save $39
    See at REI

  • Adidas Terrex Voyager 21 Canvas Shoes

    $50$100Save $50
    See at REI

  • Lorpen T3+ Polartec Superlight Race Ski Over the Calf Socks

    $40$60Save $20
    See at REI

  • Marmot Gore-Tex KT Component 3-in-1 Jacket

    $338$450Save $112
    See at REI

Best Travel/Outdoor Gear Deals

REI

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel - 70L

$119$199Save $80
If you’ve been looking to upgrade your luggage, now's the time. This durable duffel bag is one of our favorite items on sale.
$119 at REI

Protect your stuff. Made from a recycled ripstop polyester fabric, this Patagonia duffel bag is water-resistant, spacious and built to last. The travel bag has two padded straps that make carrying it a breeze and it even has four daisy chains on the outside that let you latch additional gear to the exterior. “This duffel really lives up to its name in terms of how spacious it is and how much gear it can hold. I easily fit two weeks' worth of clothes and gear for a camping/sightseeing vacation,” said one shopper.

  • NEMO Stargaze Recliner Luxury Chair

    $125$296Save $171
    See at REI

  • NEMO Moonlite Reclining Camp Chair

    $75$150Save $75
    See at REI

  • Komperdell Trail Pro Contour Powerlock Trekking Poles

    $100$150Save $50
    See at REI

  • NEMO Bugout Screened Tarp

    $188$250Save $62
    See at REI

  • Zeal Lookout Backwoods Snow Goggles

    $132$189Save $57
    See at REI

  • Mountain Equipment Starlight II Sleeping Bag

    $160$229Save $69
    See at REI

  • Patagonia Black Hole Duffel - 55L, Navy

    $101$169Save $68
    See at REI

