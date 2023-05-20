REI’s Anniversary Sale is on! Score up to 60% off North Face, Patagonia and more

Scoop up these killer deals while you can! (Photo: REI)

If you’re looking to score some high-quality outdoor clothing and travel-ready items for way less, head over to REI — like, right now. It's the first weekend of its Anniversary Sale and for members of the co-op, the retailer is offering up 20% off one item at full price and 20% off REI Outlet items with the code ANNIV23 from now until Memorial Day (May 29). Not a member yet? Sign up here and start earning rewards with every purchase. But even if you're not a member, the outdoor gear company has slashed the prices on tons of gear — you can get up to 30% off! We've rounded up our 25+ faves from REI's that are discounted for everyone. Ready, set, go!

Best Outdoor Gear Deals

REI The North Face Wawona 6 Tent $350 $500 Save $150 No hunching or stopping in this tent — it stands six feet tall so you can stand comfortably and its double-wall construction can withstand the wildest of the wilderness. Bonus: this tent has a vestibule that you can use as an additional seating area or place to store gear. $350 at REI

"I can't praise this tent enough," shared a happy camper. "I've used it several times since I bought it but last week I put it to the ultimate test, sleeping through a hurricane and remaining dry. We spent over 12 hours in no less than an inch of standing water around us- combined with the matching footprint, this tent's sturdy floor remained almost completely dry throughout. I did not notice a single drip from the roof, and the floor had mild condensation at worst, which I found amazing given that it had essentially become a waterbed. We left once the sun was shining the next morning, dry and comfortable."

Connelly Pacific Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board with Paddle $480 $800 Save $320 See at REI

Alpine Mountain Gear Mega Mesh Chair $52 $70 Save $18 See at REI

Mountain Equipment Starlight II Sleeping Bag $125 $229 Save $104 See at REI

Best Men's Deals

REI The North Face Antora Anorak $91 $130 Save $39 This anorak from the North Face a half-zip pullover with durable and breathable water repellent fabric. It features zip pockets, an adjustable hood with a cord lock for added coverage. $91 at REI

"I wear this jacket on windy, rainy or light snowy days," wrote a rave reviewer. "It's got an awesome aesthetic and silhouette. It's lightweight and not overbearing to move in. Occasionally if it's in the 40s I will wear a sweater underneath and this on top. Great jacket, cool look."

Kuhl Renegade Shorts $59 $79 Save $20 See at REI

Icebreaker Lifestyle Ultralight Crew Socks $16 $20 Save $4 See at REI

Outdoor Afro + REI Co-op Flash Hiking Boots $75 $150 Save $75 See at REI

Best Women's Deals

REI Patagonia Long-Sleeve Midweight Fjord Flannel Shirt $49 $99 Save $50 If you have any camping plans this summer, a high-quality flannel shirt is a must-have. This one from Patagonia is made with organic cotton that's not too heavy and not too light — perfect for cool mornings in the mountains. $49 at REI

"This is already my favorite flannel shirt," raved a five-star fan. "It fits and hangs in a much more flattering way for a woman. Less boxy. Shoulders stay in place instead of falling towards the back like a few I've bought. Doesn't shrink in warm wash. Arms are long enough and it stays reasonably soft after washing. Loved the warm colors so bought the pale green and the reddish brown. Very happy with them."

Columbia Global Adventure Packable Hat II $26 $35 Save $9 See at REI

Fourlaps Precision Leggings, Women's $32 $108 Save $76 See at REI

The North Face ThermoBall Hybrid Eco Jacket $79 $159 Save $80 See at REI

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.