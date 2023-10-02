How to Reheat Turkey: The 3 Best Ways, Plus 1 to Avoid

Try one of these techniques, and your meat will be just as juicy on day two—or three!

If you’re lucky enough to have leftover turkey, it’s best to use it—or freeze turkey—within 4 days, max. While we have dozens of creative ideas for how to make the most of each extra ounce in leftover turkey recipe like casseroles, soups, enchiladas, and beyond, what if you want to enjoy a second round of the Thanksgiving menu in its pure, unadulterated glory? Or perhaps you want to make a salad or Thanksgiving leftover sandwich with turkey as the star? These tips for how to reheat turkey will definitely come in handy.

You can also use our Test Kitchen’s best practices for how to reheat turkey if you’d like to get a headstart on meal prep for the big day. In fact, our go-to make-ahead turkey recipe that’s the centerpiece of our make-ahead Thanksgiving menu is designed to be roasted the day in advance—then brought back up to temp before the holiday feast using one of our strategies for how to reheat turkey.

How to Store Leftover Turkey

If you have your heart set on a big pot of Leftover Turkey Pho or always look forward to diving into Turkey Tetrazzini casserole for dinner after a Black Friday full of fun, you may want to remove the excess meat from the bones and store them shredded. But if you’re planning to decide later on how to refresh your leftover turkey, it’s best to carve the bonus turkey off the bird, then slice or dice it into uniform pieces rather than storing it as larger portions.

“You will not have success trying to reheat large pieces of turkey like whole thighs or breasts,” admits Sarah Brekke, M.S., Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen culinary specialist, so you might as well get a jump on the smaller size already. (This also makes it easier to fit the turkey into your storage container.)

Transfer the chopped, sliced, or shredded turkey to an air-tight container or zip-top bag, removing as much air as possible. Refrigerate for up to 4 days. And remember that time is of the essence: All leftovers should be either refrigerated or frozen within 2 hours for optimal food safety, the USDA confirms.

The 3 Best Ways to Reheat Turkey

“Whether dark meat or white, turkey reheats best in a moist heat environment,” Brekke advises. In fact, she believes that “reheating turkey without added liquid is the biggest mistake a person can make.”

The Test Kitchen’s preferred methods for how to reheat turkey involves the turkey, of course, plus either leftover gravy or a splash of broth or stock. Feel free to add a pat of butter to that broth/stock, if you like. Then follow the steps for one of the following techniques for how to reheat turkey:

How to Reheat Turkey on the Stovetop

Place similarly-sized pieces of sliced, chopped, or shredded turkey in a saucepan with a little broth or gravy. Cook, covered, over low heat until heated to 165°F, stirring occasionally.

How to Reheat Turkey in the Microwave

Add a single layer of similarly-sized pieces of sliced, chopped, or shredded turkey to a microwave-safe baking dish. Top with a little broth or gravy, cover with plastic wrap, then microwave at 70 percent power for 2 minutes. Check the temperature, and if it’s not to 165°F, reheat for 30-second intervals until it hits that food-safe mark.



How to Reheat Turkey in the Oven

Place similarly-sized pieces of sliced, chopped, or shredded turkey in a 9-x13-inch pan or Dutch oven. Top with a little broth or gravy, cover with foil or the Dutch oven lid then, bake at 350°F until the turkey reaches 165°F. (This usually takes about 30 minutes.)

Test Kitchen Tip: Low and slow is your best bet when trying to master how to reheat turkey. Avoid bringing the liquid to a boil, as that may cause the turkey to get tough.

The Method We Don’t Recommend to Reheat Turkey

So if low and slow is the way to go, how about reheating turkey in a slow cooker?

“Is it possible to reheat turkey in a slow cooker? Sure. Is it the best choice? No,” Brekke admits. “In fact, the USDA does not recommend reheating any kind of leftovers in a slow cooker.”

How Many Times Can You Reheat Leftover Turkey?

Technically, as long as the leftover turkey reaches 165°F every time, it should be safe to eat. But we don’t advise reheating turkey more than once. Every time you heat and cool food again, you’re increasing the risk that the food will hang out too long in what the USDA deems the “danger zone,” the tricky range between 40°F and 140°F where bacteria tend to flourish.

The Bottom Line

Your best options for how to reheat turkey are on the stovetop (the Test Kitchen’s top choice), in the microwave, or in the oven. Bring the turkey back up to temp alongside gravy or stock/broth to keep the meat moist. For your safest, juiciest leftover turkey experience, we recommend reheating it one time—and one time only—and avoid reheating turkey in a slow cooker.

Now that you’re well-acquainted with all of your best options for how to reheat turkey, don’t miss our brilliant ideas for Thanksgiving leftover recipes even better than the holiday meal, which can help you give a glow-up to the other extras from the feast. Mashed potato cinnamon rolls and stuffing tomato soup might sound like odd ideas, but just wait until you taste them.

