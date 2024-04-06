Registration now open for National Competitive Morel Mushroom Hunt

Bunches of morel mushrooms are sold at the annual Boyne City Morel Mushroom Festival in 2023.

BOYNE CITY — There are still several weeks before the Boyne City Morel Mushroom Festival, but dedicated morel hunters can sign up now to take part in the National Competitive Morel Mushroom Hunt.

The hunt is a popular part of the annual festival, and is set to take place on Saturday, May 18. Participating mushroom hunters will take to the woods to find as many morels as they can in a timed hunt lasting 90 minutes.

Following the hunt, the Kiwanis Club of Boyne City will tally the totals and the winner will receive a cash prize and trophy.

Subscribe: Check out our latest offers and get unlimited access to news about your community

A hunter takes part in the 1962 National Competitive Morel Mushroom Hunt.

"The Morel Mushroom Festival committee is very thankful to Kiwanis for continuing this long-standing tradition which guests look forward to participating in every year,” said Jessica White in a press release. “This will be the 64th year of the competitive hunt.”

To register for the hunt, visit bit.ly/NationalCompetitiveMorelMushroomHunt. Onsite registration may also be available on the morning of the event.

A conservation officer counts up morels during the 1962 National Competitive Morel Mushroom Hunt.

“It’s all about making memories,” said Scott MacKenzie, chair of the hunt, in a statement. “The bus ride, time in the Northern Michigan woods and the friends made on the adventure make it worth it by itself, but if you actually find morels while knowing you are supporting children in our community and kids around the world through Kiwanis programs, well, that makes it even more special!”

Morel mushrooms are a highly sought after delicacy, but spotting them in the wild can be difficult. Experienced hunters know just the right locations and conditions to look for.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, May is morel month in Michigan, but the actual fruiting period is from late April until mid-June, depending on the location and species.

If you go out looking for morels, whether as part of the competitive hunt or on your own, the DNR advises that you bring a map and a compass or GPS unit to avoid getting lost and to know the difference between a “true” morel and “false morels,” which can be poisonous.

For more hunting tips, visit michigan.gov/dnr/things-to-do/morels/morel-hunting-tips.

— Contact Jillian Fellows at jfellows@petoskeynews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Registration now open for National Competitive Morel Mushroom Hunt