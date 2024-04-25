How do I register my boat? What to know about boat regulations in Iowa

With the weather warming up, boating season is also around the corner. Don't forget that boating registrations expire in April.

Conservation officers can ask for registration at any point to ensure everything is up to date. Make sure you know Iowa's protocol for boating before heading out on the water this summer.

Here are some things to know about boat registration and Iowa boating regulations:

How do I get my Iowa boating registration?

All boats must be registered with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Registration expires every three years, according to the DNR. All Iowa boating registrations expire on April 30 of a renewal year. A $5 fee is added to the renewal costs for an expired registration.

Where do I register my boat in Iowa?

You can visit your county recorder's office for boating registration and renewal. New registration and renewals can be sent to the county recorder where you reside, according to the DNR.

What do I need to register my boat in Iowa?

Boats float past one another in the water at Lake Macbride State Park in Johnson County, Iowa on May 22, 2020.

Every boat registration must have the following:

Proof of ownership/bill of sale

Title (if applicable)

Registration

Application for boats (Form #542-8067)

Can I drink alcohol while boating?

Yes, alcoholic consumption is legal while boating. However, the operator of the boat can not be under the influence. Starting in 2011, the blood alcohol level while boating was reduced from .10 percent to .08 percent. This is the same level as driving a motor vehicle.

First-time offenses for drinking while boating is a serious misdemeanor and up to $1,000 in fines. Penalties increase based on the number of offenses.

Can my kid drive the boat?

Yes, but boater education is mandatory for anyone between 12 to 17 years old operating a motorboat with over 10 horsepower or a personal watercraft.

Do I have to wear a life jacket?

Children 12 and under are required to wear a life jacket at all times in Iowa. For others, a life jacket must be available for each person on every watercraft. This includes motorized boats, jet skis, kayaks, canoes and paddleboards, according to the DNR. The DNR recommends everyone wear a life jacket at all times, as accidents happen unexpectedly.

Kate Kealey is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at kkealey@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter at @Kkealey17.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Can I drink while boating in Iowa? What to know about boat regulations