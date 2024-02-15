Refresh your guest room with this sheet set loved by 109,000 shoppers — down to as little as $14

Have any guests heading your way? When all the nooks and crannies in your house are scrubbed clean, you might want to take a second to upgrade the guest room linens — soft, breathable sheets are a must if you want your visitors to feel at home. The mega-popular Danjor sheets are made with moisture-wicking microfiber to keep you comfortable. What makes these sheets even more impressive is the price: With the on-page coupon, this six-piece queen-size set can be yours for as little as $14.

Why is it a good deal?

If you've been sheet shopping lately, you know that a nice set of bed linens can cost over $100. These sheets give you premium comfort at a fraction of the price — and this is the cheapest we've seen them so far all year, thanks to the 50% off on-page coupon for the gray shade. You can snag other colors at a savings too, like this lovely cream for 30% off and this soothing spa blue for 36% off (both in Queen sizes).

Why do I need this?

The sheets are super soft, thanks to their 1,800-thread count microfiber fabric, giving you a silky hotel-bed feel every time you slip between them. These Danjor sheets are fade-resistant and come in 13 colors, including white, black, cream, gray, and navy. They're also moisture-wicking, breathable and adaptable, keeping you cozy during the winter and cool in the summer.

You're getting sleepy ... but before you nod off just looking at this luxe cooling sheet set, get clicking and grab one for yourself. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

The Danjor sheet sets have a huge fanbase, with 109,000-plus perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers.

"These are, BY FAR, the most comfortable sheets I've ever felt in my life," shared a happy shopper. "They are SUPER soft like ... I can't even explain it. Most of the sheets I've ever used feel like... well, basically like newspaper compared to these) I've gotten very high thread count sheets that haven't felt half as nice as these do. I was so happy with these that I bought another set for my guest bed! I want my guests to feel as much comfort as I do."

"At this price point for king sheets w/extra pillow cases, it would be hard to be critical but I have been pleasantly impressed," a fellow happy customer said. "My husband is picky about sheets but we both agree that these are very nice sheets and we are pleased with this purchase. [With the] deep pockets, they stay on the bed nicely which is always an issue for my bed because my husband has restless legs and moves all night long, he notoriously pulls the fitted sheet off of the bed, this did not happen once all week. It's the little things!"

Another reviewer wrote: "Love these sheets!! They are soft without the weird feel of microfiber. (the feeling of microfiber makes my skin crawl.) They wash up nicely and don’t look like a wrinkled wadded mess out of the dryer." Their only complaint? "The trimmed/hemmed edge of the top sheet and the pillowcases has just a simple stitch - not a wide decorative hem or any trim. It doesn’t look the nicest in turn down but that’s minor."

And to complement your new favorite bedding, these ultra-plush Cozsinoor pillows are also on sale:

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping on these sheets, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

