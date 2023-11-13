Reese Witherspoon's Rep Breaks Silence About Those Kevin Costner Relationship Rumors

Internet rumors recently convinced people that Reese Witherspoon and Kevin Costner were dating.

Both Reese and Kevin went through recent divorces and are currently single.

Reese's rep set the record straight and said that the story is "not true."

Reese Witherspoon and her ex-husband, Jim Toth, finalized their divorce in March, and, since the separation, the newly-single actress has faced speculation about her personal life. First, people were convinced she was dating former NFL star Tom Brady, who divorced Gisele Bündchen in 2022 (their reps denied the rumors, calling them "completely untrue"). Now, she's been tied to another A-list celebrity, and her rep is addressing the rumors once again.

Earlier this week, the internet became convinced that Reese was dating Yellowstone star Kevin Costner. The 68-year-old went through a very public divorce from Christine Baumgartner earlier this year, and an "insider" claimed that the two superstars were romantically linked. According to the source, Reese and Kevin had been spending time together and were in the early stages of a relationship.

But, once again, those reports are quite simply false. Reese's rep set the record straight, telling Page Six, "This story is completely fabricated and not true."

The actors' schedules are about to get very busy once again now that the writers' and actors' strikes have ended. For Kevin, that likely means he will be back to work on Horizon: An American Saga, his epic passion project slated for a June 2024 release. Reese's latest project, The Morning Show, just wrapped up its third season, and a fourth is on the way. As a producer, she also has ties to a full slate of projects, including Legally Blonde 3, Run, Rose, Run, and Truly Madly Guilty.



