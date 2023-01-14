Reese Witherspoon's go-to vitamin C oil is on sale at Amazon

It's rose oil to the rescue for Reese! (Photo: Getty/Biossance)

Where does Reese Witherspoon get all her energy? She's been dazzling Hollywood for over two decades, has her own book club, lifestyle and clothing brands — and with Netflix's Your Place or Mine? (her latest collab with Ashton Kutcher), it doesn't look like she'll be slowing down anytime soon. So how does she do it all and still look that good? She's got a few tricks up her sleeve, and one of them is on sale at Amazon: Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Firming Oil.

BIOSSANCE Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil, 30ml $67 $74 Save $7 This serum uses vitamin C to visibly brighten skin along with squalane to lock in moisture chios crystal oil to improve firmness. $67 at Amazon

Finding a quality vitamin C oil can transform your skin care routine, especially if you're looking to brighten and firm your skin. While there are many options on the market, Biossance's bestselling Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil stands out as a game changer for the combined impact of its clean, cruelty-free ingredients — and Reese Witherspoon happens to use it in her nighttime routine.

She shared her step-by-step before-bed beauty practice on Instagram. After she cleanses, mists and moisturizes, she finishes it all off with Biossance's bestselling Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil.

Its oil-soluble form of vitamin C works to help revive dull skin and visibly brighten while sugarcane-derived squalane, a natural moisturizer, restores hydration and locks it in. To improve firmness while reducing the look of fine lines and wrinkles, Biossance employs the help of chios crystal oil to visibly improve skin's elasticity. Rose oil, the final ingredient, offers a light, floral scent while enhancing skin's radiance to further add to your glow. Don't you want Reese's glow?

