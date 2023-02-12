Hurry! Reese Witherspoon's go-to sneakers are over 40% off at Amazon

Sexy, Gen X earth mama vibes? Yes, please! (Photo: Getty/Amazon)

It’s officially rom-com season — the most romantic time of the year — and if you consider yourself a romcommunist, you’re probably ticking off a couple of new ones from Julia Roberts and J.Lo. And, of course, there’s Reese Witherspoon who got extra attention for Your Place or Mine when she and co-star Ashton Kutcher’s wife roasted them for their awkward press appearances last week. But what we’re really here for is Reese’s style, which spilled into this role — and her Tretorn sneakers fit the “Sexy, Gen X earth mama” vibe she gives off, on screen and in real life. You, too, can have them in real life — they’re available on Amazon for as low as $50.

TRETORN Tretorn Women's Rawlins Casual Lace-Up Sneakers $50 $85 Save $35 Designed for both comfort and style, these are truly wear-anywhere sneakers. These are nylon with leather trim and come in 18 different color combinations. $50 at Amazon

Reese has been wearing these sneakers for a few years — they're practically props for her Instagram photos. But, fun fact: she has one of her Your Place or Mine cast members to thank for them. Comic Tig Notaro plays Reese’s LA bestie who’s always ready with a cup of coffee, but when they met in real life, Reese gently ribbed Tig about her Tretorns.

Not long after that, Reese’s Instagram was glowing with pics of her in Tretorns of all colors — which the pair had a laugh about on Tig's podcast. If you look at her feed, you can tell Reese really likes Tretorns. What’s not to like? These tennis shoes have been around for over 100 years and go with anything from jeans to maxi dresses. They’re comfy, to boot.

