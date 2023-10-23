Here’s How Reese Witherspoon Supported Jennifer Garner During a “Very Public, Very Hard Moment” in Her Life

Forever friendship goals.

As if we needed more proof that Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner have one of the most genuine friendships in Hollywood, Garner just opened up about the sweet ways her longtime pal has shown up for her over the years — especially during life’s toughest moments.

During a panel discussion at Hello Sunshine's Inaugural Shine Away Event on Saturday — where the two women wore adorably coordinating skirt suits — Jennifer shared how valuable Reese’s support was when experiencing a “very public, very hard moment in my life.”

“I think back to being pregnant. This one was sitting next to me,” Garner said, referring to Witherspoon. “I think back to going through a very public, very hard moment in my life. She was right there and the way I needed to get through it was dance cardio.”

While Garner chose not to share the difficult moment in detail, she did get candid about how Witherspoon supported her with dance, adding, “And I danced cardio-d so hard, we broke her foot, but [Reese] kept going! It was like, okay, we worked out at seven on vacation, we're going to work out again at two. She was like, ‘I'm going to be there. I'm going to be there.'”

Elsewhere during the event, Garner also praised her friend for founding Hello Sunshine back in 2016, which has since given actresses in the industry a safe space to talk about their experiences freely.

"Those meetings happened at Reese's house. And it was the first time I'd ever sat down with that many actresses in the same room that we weren't passing each other in an award show in big dresses, where we just sat,” the actress shared. “We've been siloed off the one place. The place that doesn't happen, the place that started the change where that no longer can happen is Hello Sunshine. It's just true.”

