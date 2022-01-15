Reese Witherspoon and her pup, Minnie Pearl, wear matching sweaters: 'I've lost the plot'

Reese Witherspoon, 45, dressed up in matching sweaters with her dog, Minnie Pearl. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Reese Witherspoon is staying cozy, and she's got company.

The Big Little Lies star, 45, took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon to post an adorable photo of herself twinning with her French bulldog, Minnie Pearl. Cradling the furry friend in her arms, Witherspoon smiled for the camera as both she and the stylish pup wore turtleneck sweaters with cream and navy blue stripes. While Witherspoon looked quite comfortable in the photo, Minnie appeared a bit more displeased with her outfit as she gazed off into the distance.

"I've lost the plot," Witherspoon joked in the caption, adding an emoji of a smiley face with its tongue sticking out.

Witherspoon's friends and family were delighted by the shot. Her 22-year-old daughter, Ava Philippe, commented "Do I need to buy a striped sweater too?"

Witherspoon typically matches with her children instead of her furry friends. Back in December of 2020, Witherspoon and daughter Ava celebrated the holiday season by sporting matching Christmas sweaters as they smiled for the camera under garlands and wreaths on the porch. They paired the red-and-white sweaters with matching mugs of tea emblazoned with snowflakes on the front, and candy cane-shaped stirrers inside. Naturally, the lookalikes wore matching red lipstick.

And of course, the pair have even worn matching tartan face masks.

Witherspoon has frequently said that she loves how closely her daughter resembles her.

“I love being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young. I'm so proud of her,” Witherspoon, who shares Ava and son Deacon, 18, with ex Ryan Phillippe, told InStyle last year. She also has a 9-year-old son, Tennessee, with husband Jim Toth. “She really rolls with it. I'm sure it's not easy looking exactly like your mother."

Clearly, Phillippe doesn't mind it that much. During a Q&A session conducted on her Instagram page, Philippe spoke about her celebrity parents.

"Do you think your life would’ve been different if your parents weren’t celebrities?" one follower asked.

"Yes. Very," Phillippe answered. "That said though, I wouldn’t change a thing! The good and the not so good all made me who I am and gave me so many amazing opportunities... And my parents get to do what they love which is super cool."

