Reese Witherspoon Kicks Off Her Heels with Laura Dern for the Holidays

Reese Witherspoon shared a humorous style moment with Laura Dern on social media this week.

While posing with her former “Big Little Lies” co-star on Instagram, Witherspoon wore a chic pair of black pumps. The “Legally Blonde” star’s set featured a pointed-toe silhouette with smooth suede uppers, complete with closed counters and thin stiletto heels. The actress’ style complemented her attire for the occasion, which she matched with Dern — a white knit sweater and Alice + Olivia’s sparkly silver $550 Maeve slip skirt.

Small, crystal-lined hoop earrings and cherry-red lipstick added a festive finish to Witherspoon’s outfit while posing with Dern in front of a brightly lit Christmas tree. However, her post’s second image humorously showed the pair holding their high heels in a faux exhausted state — where Dern could be seen clutching a red leather Gucci clutch, as well as a pair of Roger Vivier’s red suede $790 I Love Vivier pumps.

Roger Vivier’s I Love Vivier pumps. Courtesy of Roger Vivier

Witherspoon’s holiday outing marked her latest foray in sharp heels this year. In October, the “Your Place Or Mine” actress was also seen in a pair of pointed-toe Santoni pumps with a Patou skirt suit while hosting the “Shine Away” conference in Los Angeles for her production company, Hello Sunshine.

Reese Witherspoon attends Hello Sunshine’s Shine Away, Connected by AT&T, at Rolling Greens in Los Angeles on Oct. 21, 2023. Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Hello Sunshine

Pumps like Witherspoon’s are favored for their classic pointed silhouette, which is renowned for its ability to dress up both formal and casual outfits — as well as those that toe the line between, like her holiday skirt and sweater. The actress’ chic style showcased a core take on the shoe, which is most popular in neutral hues like black, brown and beige. Pairs in leather, suede and satin are released year-round from an array of brands as well — including Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Vince Camuto — cementing their position as a staple wardrobe shoe.

