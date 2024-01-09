Reese Witherspoon’s Clothing Brand Just Launched The Cutest Activewear



Nothing builds confidence and boosts fitness motivation quite like cute new workout clothes. If you’re looking for new gear to take you from yoga classes and pickleball tournaments to post-workout brunch, look no further. Reese Witherspoon’s clothing brand, Draper James, just dropped the cutest collection of activewear to help you exercise in style.

Shop the Draper James Sport Collection

Whether your go-to routine includes a calming yoga class, a brisk outdoor walk, or even a high-energy game of tennis, your clothes should help you move comfortably while boosting your confidence. But finding flattering yet comfy workout gear can be a tall order. That’s why WH editors are obsessed with Draper James’ latest sport collection, which includes buttery soft leggings, sleek tennis skirts, vibrant tank tops, and more in an array of chic patterns. Plus, many of the pieces come in sizes extra-small to 3XL, so it's easier to find the perfect fit.

Shop this sporty wrap dress, made from stretchy fabric and complete with contrast piping. It has hidden shorts underneath for added coverage and even features hidden pockets for storing your keys, cards, and other essentials. Or, step up your pickleball style with one of Draper James' adorable tennis skorts, including this iconic white one or a ruffled option with a cute gingham pattern.

Ahead, shop the latest Draper James sport collection for hitting the tennis court, heading to Pilates class, and beyond. But shop quickly—last time Draper James released activewear, the collection sold out completely. Add your favorite pieces to cart ASAP to avoid missing out.

Tennis Dress in White

This stretchy wrap dress is perfect for wearing both on and off the tennis court. The resilient nylon/spandex blend features preppy contrast piping around the edges, and shorts underneath keep you feeling comfortable as you move. Bonus: There's hidden pockets in the shorts for stowing your credit card, keys, and more.

Shop Now Tennis Dress in White draperjames.com $125.00

Cinch Waist Quarter-Zip

No detail was spared on this stunning gingham print jacket. With a cinchable waist, a high-low silhouette, and mock neck collar, it offers plenty of room for layering underneath without feeling lumpy.

Shop Now Cinch Waist Quarter-Zip $135.00

Cropped Sport Top in White

This classy top looks perfect paired with a pleated tennis skirt or your favorite pair of leggings. The scoop neck is super timeless while the princess seams create a tailored look, and the stretchy material makes it super comfortable for tennis, yoga, afternoon walks, and everything in between.

Shop Now Cropped Sport Top in White draperjames.com $75.00

Ruffle Skort

This playful skort feels perfect for pickleball. With a waist-skimming design and an eye-catching gingham pattern, it'll look great styled with your favorite polo or cozy half-zip. Plus, the built-in shorts have pockets.

Shop Now Ruffle Skort draperjames.com $95.00

Sports Bra in Whispy Floral

Wrap yourself in timeless floral patterns with this whimsical sports bra. It's designed for low-impact activities, allowing it to balance support without feeling too restricting. According to the brand, the stretchy fabric will stay vibrant through multiple washes, meaning you'll look chic for many workouts to come.

Shop Now Sports Bra in Whispy Floral draperjames.com $65.00

Leggings in Whispy Floral

Finding stretchy leggings that keep you feeling compressed without being too tight can be tricky. This pair from Draper James features a waist-skimming silhouette and a pinch-resistant waistband for ultimate comfort. The ankle-length crop makes it easy to style with your favorite sneakers, and the red piping gives your legs and waist a sculpted look.

Shop Now Leggings in Whispy Floral draperjames.com $95.00

Warm Up Jacket

As you head to your fitness classes this winter, warm up in this sleek jacket from Draper James. The stretchy fabric and figure-skimming silhouette make it equally comfy yet flattering, while little details like the built-in thumbholes and side seam pockets make it super functional.

Shop Now Warm Up Jacket $150.00

Side Slit Skort

For a put-together look both on and off the court, shop this versatile athletic skort from the latest Draper James collection. We're obsessed with the comfy spandex shorts underneath—complete with hidden pockets!—and the streamlined silhouette that makes movement a breeze.

Shop Now Side Slit Skort draperjames.com $95.00

Panel Leggings in Navy

If you prefer solid-colored leggings but still want to add a little contrast, this pair could be perfect for you. We love the combination of timeless navy fabric with gingham panels on the sides, plus built-in pockets for keys or your phone. The ankle-length crop is designed to elongate your legs and makes them easier to style with your favorite shoes.

Shop Now Panel Leggings in Navy draperjames.com $95.00

Crossback Sports Bra in Green

This strappy sports bra adds a vibrant pop of color to your workout wardrobe. Complete with sporty stripe details on the sides and medium-impact support, it's great for pairing with your comfiest leggings and getting in a good sweat. Plus, the crisscrossing straps in the back look super stylish.

Shop Now Crossback Sports Bra in Green draperjames.com $65.00

Panel Tank Top

Feeling sporty? This breezy tank combines your favorite 90s fashion (hello, contrast piping!) with a comfy, wearable design. Whether you're going for a run, hitting the gym, or playing tennis, you'll be thankful for the loose yet flattering fit and ultra-soft fabric.

Shop Now Panel Tank Top draperjames.com $75.00

Bike Shorts in Green

Speaking of vibrant colors, these green floral bike shorts are great for boosting your mood (and your confidence) before a workout. They're built with a stretchy yet supportive blend of nylon and spandex fabric, and according to the brand, the waistband won't roll or pinch as you move.

Shop Now Bike Shorts in Green $75.00

