Reese Witherspoon takes a style cue from her lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe: 'Should I get bangs?'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 25: Reese Witherspoon, earing detail, attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

Reese Witherspoon is considering making a big hair change, thanks to some inspiration from her 21-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe.

The Legally Blonde star, who is returning to the big screen to star in the franchise’s third installment, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of herself and her lookalike daughter. The mother and daughter duo posed on a beach, and Phillippe — who Witherspoon shares with her ex-husband and Cruel Intentions co-star Ryan Phillippe — showed off her cute curtain bangs.

Witherspoon captioned the pic “My girl,” before adding, “also: should I get bangs?”

Notorious bangs enthusiast Zooey Deschanel replied in the comments, writing, ‘Yes! Get bangs! Also you look like sisters.”

Fans also weighed in, with one reminding Witherspoon, “You’ve had them before and looked amazing!”

Another, however, shot down the bangs idea, writing, “No bangs, your hair is beautiful as is.”

It’s no wonder that the Big Little Lies alum is inspired by her daughter’s hairstyle. The mother-daughter pair are super close, with Phillippe gushing over her mom in a sweet Mother’s Day tribute earlier this year.

“To my best friend, role model, cheerleader, confidante, and so much more,” Phillippe wrote in the caption of the post, which featured Witherspoon holding up a sign Phillippe edited to read "Best Mom.” "Happy Mother’s Day!”