Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe share a toast: 'I guess dry January is done'

Ava Phillippe and her famous mom Reese Witherspoon are ringing in the end of Dry January with a glass of sparkling wine. (Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

Cheers all round!

Reese Witherspoon and her doppelgänger daughter Ava Phillippe rang in the end of Dry January with — you guessed it — a toast!

“Well, I guess dry January is done,” Witherspoon captioned a photo showing the duo cheering to what appears to be a glass of sparkling wine.

Naturally, the star’s fans and followers were quick to celebrate along with them.

“Oh thank God!” actress Julianna Margulies wrote.

“Cheers to the weekend!!” a fan wrote, while another added, “So cute!!”

“The most stunning mother/daughter duo,” an admirer added.

Of course, the mother-daughter pair are well aware of the world's fascination with them, especially when it comes to their similar style.

When discussing the lessons she’s learned about life, Witherspoon once said that her kids are the “most important priority” right now.

In an interview with Gayle King for InStyle last year, Witherspoon said: “If I told you how much space in my brain they take up every day — do you even think they know, Gayle? I don't even think they know.”

The actress, producer and entrepreneur also spoke about how much she loves being mistaken for 22-year-old Phillippe.

“I love being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young. I'm so proud of her,” said Witherspoon, who shares Ava and son Deacon, 18, with ex Ryan Phillippe. Witherspoon shares her youngest child, 9-year-old Tennessee, with her husband, talent agent Jim Toth.

“She really rolls with it. I'm sure it's not easy looking exactly like your mother,” Witherspoon said of Ava, explaining that sometimes she recruits the help of another famous mother-daughter team. “We talk to Zoë Kravitz a lot," Witherspoon said. "Because she and her mother [Lisa Bonet] look exactly alike, so whenever Ava is frustrated, I go, ‘Call Zoë, text Zoë, she knows what to talk about.’ I mean, that's another mother-daughter combo that's like identical twins.”

Credit: Instagram

Meanwhile, Phillippe has spoken publicly about how much she loves her famous parents, and that she wouldn’t change a thing about her childhood.

In January, one curious follower asked her on Instagram: "Do you think your life would’ve been different if your parents weren’t celebrities?"

"Yes. Very," Phillippe replied. "That said though, I wouldn’t change a thing! The good and the not so good all made me who I am and gave me so many amazing opportunities."

"And my parents get to do what they love which is super cool," she added.

