Reese Witherspoon and 24-Year-Old Ava Phillippe Twin in Black Dresses at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Last Sunday, Reese Witherspoon took her 20-year-old son, Deacon Phillippe, to the Golden Globes. And last night, she brought her 24-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, as her date to the Critics Choice Awards.

The two women, long called lookalikes for their near-identical resemblance, both wore black dresses. Reese wore a custom gown by Celine with dramatic bow detailing. Her daughter, meanwhile, opted for a flirty embellished minidress by Monique Lhuillier with Wolford tights. Both wore their hair down with similar makeup.

Reese shared photos of them ahead of their red carpet arrival. “Mother daughter date night 💕💫,” she captioned the gallery on Instagram, which credited their glam squad and the designers behind their looks.

Reese’s daughter is very close to her and has written adoringly about her online. For the actress’s birthday last March, Ava shared a tribute on Instagram.

She wrote, “HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY to this ✨legendary lady✨ I’m lucky enough to call my mama! She is truly a force of nature. While I am endlessly inspired by her and so proud of all she’s accomplished, what I admire most is the way she moves through the world as a curious, considerate, gracious, and loving person. With each year, I find even more reasons to love her, and I am thrilled to celebrate another year of her bright light in my life! 💖 Love you always @reesewitherspoon.” Reese commented on the post, “How did I get so lucky to have a daughter like you??”

