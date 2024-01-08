Reebok Removes ‘Unnecessary Material’ and Updates Its Tech to Create the Nano X4 Training Shoe

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

With fitness-focused New Year’s resolutions in full swing, Reebok has revealed the newest model in its acclaimed Nano training shoe franchise.

More from Footwear News

The latest look in the Nano franchise — which Reebok has dubbed the “Official Shoe of Fitness” — is the Nano X4. To create this shoe, Reebok explained that it removed unnecessary material in the upper and employed redesigned footwear technology throughout. The result is the most breathable Nano to date, without sacrificing stability or performance support.

“The Nano X4 is more of an evolution of the past few Nanos than a total revolution from each predecessor. I like to think of the Nano as a crowd source project,” Reebok product director Tal Short told FN. “We’re constantly asking for feedback from consumers on the latest model and pulling together insights from past models to ensure we launch a product that will meet consumer’s needs, and most importantly, continue our reign as the ‘Official Shoe of Fitness.'”

He continued, “Most often, consumers are asking for slight updates not major changes each year, so we try and focus on meeting those needs while also evolving the Nano to be the most versatile and premium performance shoe on the market.”

Reebok Nano X4. Courtesy of Reebok

In terms of tech, the Reebok Nano X4 includes an all-new version of its Flexweave material on the uppers that offers a softer and lightweight feel without skimping on durability. The uppers also feature a midfoot ventilation panel, which was added to offer breathability.

“We wanted to prevent people from having to rip their shoes off right after a workout because their feet were so hot and uncomfortable. In researching the science behind this, we concluded that removing unnecessary layers on the shoe would help reduce friction that might cause extra heat,” Short said. “We made sure to keep the important layers to provide the durability and stability expected in a Nano, but removed anything that was not needed. We also added in a Ventilation Panel into our Flexweave upper material that will allow the feet to breathe easier during workouts.”

Other tech in the Nano X4 includes the brand’s Lift and Run (L.A.R) chassis system, which Reebok described as a midsole technology built for stability when lifting and cushioning for both running and jumping, as well as a redesigned TPU Heel Clip: for stability and comfort in the heel.

The Reebok Nano X4 is scheduled to arrive on Jan. 12 via Reebok.com and at select retailers globally in several unisex and women’s colorways. The shoe will come with a $140 price tag.

Reebok Nano X4 in black with gum outsoles. Courtesy of Reebok

Looking ahead, Short confirmed with FN that the Nano X4 will launch in a variety of colorway packs “later this season,” which will both take inspiration from current trends and pay homage to “iconic Reebok heritage designs.” What’s more, Short said Reebok will continue its commitment of creating “the most versatile training shoe on the market” through future evolutions, as well as Nano iterations built to “support specific fitness demands.”

“As leaders in the training space, it’s our goal to never get complacent and always look for ways to improve the ‘Official Shoe of Fitness,'” Short said. “As the fitness industry and wellness needs of individuals continue to evolve, Reebok and the Nano franchise will continue to evolve with it.”

Reebok Nano X4 in white and black with gum outsoles. Courtesy of Reebok

About the Author

Peter Verry is the Senior News and Features Editor for Athletic and Outdoor at Footwear News. He oversees coverage of the two fast-paced and ultracompetitive markets, which includes conducting in-depth interviews with industry leaders and writing stories on sneakers and outdoor shoes. He is a lifelong sneaker addict (and shares his newest purchases via @peterverry on Instagram) and spends most of his free time on a trail. He holds an M.A. in journalism from Hofstra University and can be reached at peter.verry@footwearnews.com.

Best of Footwear News

Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.