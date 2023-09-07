Reebok and NFL Star Justin Fields Enter Into a Long-Term Partnership

With the NFL regular season kicking off today, Reebok announced that it has entered into a long-term partnership with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

The partnership, according to Reebok, will bolster their shared commitment of community support and charitable giveback.

In a statement, Reebok revealed that it helped Fields with his Justin Fields Youth Camp in July, a fitness-focused initiative for Chicago-area kids. In a statement, the brand confirmed that it donated apparel and pledged to help “fund the camp’s growth and continuation.”

Looking ahead, Reebok said in a statement that Fields will help promote its Human Rights Now! platform, which the brand described as a long-term product with purpose commitment that aims to “inspire human rights and human movement for all.”

Also, Fields will be included in Reebok’s digital and social creative content. For spring ’24, Reebok said it will lean into Field’s “running prowess and on-field speed” by making him the face for its FloatZig 1 running shoe.

NFL quarterback Justin Fields in the Reebok Nano X3 training shoe. Courtesy of Reebok

“Reebok holds an incredible legacy in the sports world that has always inspired me,” Fields said in a statement. “Not only have they launched iconic offerings with legends like Allen Iverson and Shaq that shaped sports culture in the ‘90’s, but they also have the attitude and energy to reshape the future of sport once again. I’m excited to join Reebok and help kick-off this next great chapter.”

Reebok said this announcement is the start of its long-term strategy of “reclaiming its position in team sport.” This includes, Reebok said, the expansion of its athlete roster, a greater presence within sport culture and new performance footwear and apparel.

“As a brand with such a unique and rich heritage in sports, we’re thrilled to be returning to our roots, and embark upon a long-term strategy that will have us reclaim our rightful place in the sports world once again,” Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky said in a statement. “Justin’s authenticity, high energy and risk-taking mentality as a natural leader on and off the field immediately stood out to us. He exemplifies who we are and how Reebok will show up in Sport culture in the years to come — bold and unapologetic. We’re thrilled to welcome Justin to the Reebok family as we shepherd in a new era.”

Justin Fields for Reebok. Courtesy of Reebok

