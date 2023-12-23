Ree Drummond reveals there’s been a TMI ‘development’ in her marriage

Ree Drummond has found a new blissful way of relaxing at home.

The Pioneer Woman shared a new “development in the ol’ Drummond marriage” and it includes her and her husband, Ladd Drummond, enjoying their new hot tub in the nude.

In a Dec. 22 blog post, the TV personality began by explaining how when they began building their new home last year, they originally planned to install a pool. However, the couple decided against it because, as she wrote, “Ladd and I have been to a pool together approximately zero times since we got married, so a pool made approximately zero sense.”

This is where the hot tub came into play, with a pro being it was smaller, easier to take care of and good for their “aching joints.” What they didn’t expect was enjoying it so much and skinny dipping in the hot water. Warning her readers of potential TMI, she explained the reason behind them taking a tip without clothes.

“The only complication, and I’m sorry if this is too much information, is that because we aren’t swimming pool people, neither of us owns a bathing suit,” the “The Christmas Cookie Challenge” host wrote. “So we waited till dark because I’m shy about my body, traipsed across the yard wrapped in towels, and inched our way into the 103-degree water in our birthday suits.”

“It was absolute bliss — warm, bubbly bliss — and we’ve enjoyed it three to four evenings a week ever since,” she added.

Ree Drummond shared all about her and her husband's love for their new hot tub. (Instagram/Ree Drummond)

Drummond continued to joke that the activity hasn’t made them develop “a middle-aged Harlequin country romance” because “it’s way too hot for any of that.”

While they may be naked, she wrote, “We typically just sit in the heavenly water, stare up at the smog-free sky, talk about our hopes, dreams, concerns, and fears...and laugh at the dogs.”

She went on to explain that they laugh at the dogs because the pups do not understand why they are naked and why they crawl into a water hole in the ground — and then they stare.

“And when I say they stare, they stare. Mostly at Ladd,” she wrote. “They’ve never even seen him without a shirt.”

She concluded her post by sharing that she would keep her readers updated on their “hot tub adventures (within reason),” but for now it’s going swimmingly.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com