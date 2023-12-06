Redefining Premium Denim Fabrics with TENCEL, Kaihara Denim and Jeanologia

Clothing and woven textiles are a fundamental part of everyday life. As a vital segment in the global economy, the textile industry encompasses a range of stakeholders, from raw material providers to fashion retailers. Central to this is value chain collaboration, crucial for operational efficiency, reduced lead times and optimized production costs. It also fosters innovation, R&D and quality improvements, serving as the pillar for the industry’s sustainable growth.

For leading fiber producer Lenzing, value chain collaboration ensures adaptability and success in the ever-changing textile world. Recent Lenzing initiatives like the Fiber Recycling Initiative highlight the company’s dedication to both quality enhancement and large-scale transformation for the textile industry. These partnerships allow Lenzing to craft custom solutions for its partners while also providing a comprehensive understanding of certain technical or manufacturing challenges they face, thereby bolstering mutual growth potential.

The success of these ongoing partnerships has also helped to drive the wide adoption of wood-based fibers such as TENCEL™, since joint marketing, shared R&D and collective advocacy efforts increase both industry and consumer awareness of the alternative fibers that are available in the market. This is especially clear in the denim segment, where zero or reduced cotton fabrics have gained traction for their lower environmental impact. Now, Lenzing has announced the newest step in its partnership with leading fabric and denim manufacturer Kaihara Denim in a collaboration that merges the heritage and reputation of Kaihara’s denim with the TENCEL™ brand’s expertise in fiber innovation, achieving new heights for the denim market.

